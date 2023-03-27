Star Wars: The Acolyte's Jodie Turner-Smith Reveals New Details About Their Character

Jodie Turner-Smith, one of the stars of the still mysterious The Acolyte Star Wars series heading to Disney+, has revealed new details about her character in the High Republic era-set show. Speaking to ComicBook.com about her new film Murder Mystery 2, Turner-Smith also touched on what it was like filming a television show in the Star Wars universe for Disney+. "As soon as you walk onto one of those sets, I mean, first of all, when you walk into one of those sets, you're like, okay, they got money. This is wealthy, this production. But second of all,it just feels even, no matter if you're in a different show, a different movie, whatever you're just like, 'Oh.' It's a very cool and surreal experience. That \was definitely another bucket list moment."

Speaking to Collider, Turner-Smith explained what sets The Acolyte apart from her past work, citing its darker tone. "Obviously, the subject matter is different. It's different when everything that you're doing is light-hearted, and that's not what I was doing for Star Wars,' she said. "But I was working with my favorite director that I've worked with so far, Kogonada, and under the leadership of Leslye Headland. It is incredible to see. I can't wait to see how this show turns out."

Jodie Turner-Smith is not playing a Jedi in The Acolyte

Turner-Smith then confirmed that she is not playing a Jedi in The Acolyte. In fact, she told Collider that she didn't get to wield a lightsaber at all, which makes sense, though she did seem to be holding something back.

"I didn't get to use a lightsaber… but I did… not get to use a lightsaber," she says. "Because I am not a Jedi!"

Jodie Turner-Smith did not work with Amandla Stenberg on The Acolyte

Turner-Smith also confirmed to Collider that she did not work directly with The Acolyte lead Amandla Stenberg. ComicBook.com spoke to Stenberg previously about what she found surprising while filming The Acolyte.

"What can I say that won't get me fired?" Stenberg said. "Walking onto set, I'll just say this, this is vague enough. You know that it must take a lot of technical ability and craftsmanship to make Star Wars, but you have no clue how expansive it is until you're a part of it. Whether it's the puppeteers or the costume designers, or all of the folks from all the different departments who build the sets, you don't realize how much incredible technology and foresight there is in every element until you're there."

What is The Acolyte Star Wars series about?

According to the show's official synopsis, "The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated."

The Acolyte will debut on Dsney+ in 2024. Murder Mystery 2 will be streaming on Netflix on Friday, March 31st.