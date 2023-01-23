Star Wars: The Acolyte Star Reveals Their Biggest Surprise Filming the Series (Exclusive)

With some Star Wars projects, the talent involved with bringing stories to life have a minimal personal connection to the franchise, but in the case of Star Wars: The Acolyte, star Amandla Stenberg has long been a passionate supporter of the series. Despite their familiarity with the material and their career already having included a wide variety of stories, it's hard to prepare yourself for what it will really be like to get to film a Star Wars TV series. Stenberg recently shared how impressed she was with the size and scope of the production, including how many talented people are involved in such an effort. Stay tuned for details on the release of Star Wars: The Acolyte. Stenberg's latest film, My Animal, just premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and is expected to land in theaters later this year.

When asked by ComicBook.com about their biggest surprise on set, Stenberg confirmed, "What can I say that won't get me fired? Walking onto set, I'll just say this, this is vague enough. You know that it must take a lot of technical ability and craftsmanship to make Star Wars, but you have no clue how expansive it is until you're a part of it. Whether it's the puppeteers or the costume designers, or all of the folks from all the different departments who build the sets, you don't realize how much incredible technology and foresight there is in every element until you're there."

The new series is described, "The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated."

Given the point in time in which the series unfolds, there's sure to be plenty of surprises in store for audiences, with fellow star Dafne Keen previously teasing the unexpected nature of the project.

"I can tease that it's a prequel!" Keen shared with TechRadar last November. "No, I mean, as you know, it's set 100 years before the prequel movies, and it's kind of an explanation of how the Sith infiltrated the Jedi. It's a Sith-led story, which has never been done before."

She continued, "It's been really fun to film -- the cast is amazing, and the director and crew are just lovely. The whole experience is wonderful, and I'm already excited for people to see it."

My Animal is described, "Heather (Bobbi Salvör Menuez), an outcast teenage goalie in a small northern town, falls for newcomer Jonny (Stenberg), an alluring but tormented figure skater. As their relationship deepens, Heather's growing desires clash with her darkest secret, forcing her to control the animal within."

