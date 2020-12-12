Star Wars: The Bad Batch Trailer Includes The Mandalorian's Fennec Shand

✖

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is going to feature a popular character from The Mandalorian's debut in Star Wars animation. After bringing two cartoon favorites to live-action with Bo-Katan Kryze and Ahsoka Tano in its second season, The Mandalorian will send assassin Fennec Shand, played by Ming-Na Wen, into animation in Star Wars: The Clone Wars' successor series. Shand is seen wearing her distinctive helmet in The Bad Batch trailer released during The Walt Disney Company Investor Day presentation. There's no word on if Wen will provide Shand's voice in the series, but being the original voice of Disney's Mulan, she's no stranger to voice acting. Wen is currently playing Fennec in the second season of The Mandalorian, working alongside Din Djarin and Boba Fett to rescue Grogu, a.k.a. Baby Yoda, from Moff Gideon.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is a new animated series coming to Disney+ that spins out of the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The series will debut in 2021. According to a press release, "The series follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch – a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army -- each possess a singular exceptional skill which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose."

When the series was announced, Agnes Chu, senior vice president of content at Disney+, says, "Giving new and existing fans the final chapter of Star Wars: The Clone Wars has been our honor at Disney+, and we are overjoyed by the global response to this landmark series. While the Clone Wars may have come to its conclusion, our partnership with the groundbreaking storytellers and artists at Lucasfilm Animation is only beginning. We are thrilled to bring Dave Filoni's vision to life through the next adventures of the Bad Batch."

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is executive produced by Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance) and Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance, NCIS) with Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian, Star Wars Rebels) as co-executive producer and Josh Rimes as producer (Star Wars Resistance). Rau is also serving as supervising director, with Corbett as head writer.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch debuts on Disney+ in 2021. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

