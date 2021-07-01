Star Wars: The Bad Batch Vintage Collection 4-Pack Exclusive Is Back In Stock

Last July, Hasbro launched a Star Wars The Vintage Collection 4-pack that includes 3.75-inch figures of Clone Troopers Captain Rex, Captain Grey, Captain Ballast, and an Elite Squad Trooper. The set was released as part of their collection inspired by the Star Wars: The Bad Batch series on Disney+. It was an Amazon exclusive that sold out quickly, but it was back in stock here on Amazon for $62.99 at the time of writing. The set is currently the #1 new release in Toys & Games on Amazon, so this restock might not last long. Note that it runs for about $90 on eBay.

The 4-pack includes 10 accessories in addition to the figures and comes in vintage Kenner-style packaging. Each figure includes a Vintage Collection cardback. On a related note, Bad Batch members Hunter, Crosshair, Wrecker, and Tech along with an Elite Squad Trooper have also been released in the Black Series lineup. A breakdown of each figure and where to pre-order it is available below.

A synopsis of Star Wars: The Bad Batch reads:

“The series follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in “The Clone Wars”) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch – a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army — each possess a singular exceptional skill which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose. It’ll take place after “The Siege of Mandalore” and Hunter, Crosshair, Tech, Wrecker, and Echo will all be back.”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is executive produced by Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance) and Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance, NCIS) with Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian, Star Wars Rebels) as co-executive producer and Josh Rimes as producer (Star Wars Resistance). Rau is also serving as supervising director with Corbett as head writer.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is streaming now on Disney+.