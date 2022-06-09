Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Retro Collection Figure Pre-Orders: Darth Vader, NED-B, Grand Inquisitor, and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hasbro has released numerous The Black Series and The Vintage Collection figures inspired by the Disney+ series Star Wars; Obi-Wan Kenobi, and now The Retro Collection is getting into the mix as part of the latest round of Obi-Wan Wednesdays reveals. New figures of Obi-Wan, Darth Vader, the Grand Inquisitor, Fifth Brother, and NED-B will launch in the Star Wars Retro Collection today, June 9th at 10am PT / 1pm ET. All of the details you need to get your hands on them can be found right here.

A breakdown of the Obi-Wan Kenobi Retro Collection figure releases can be found below followed by a gallery of images. These figires aren't launching as exclusives, so you'll be able to find them at retailers like Entertainment Earth after 1pm Eastern (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code SUNFREE22 at checkout). Direct pre-order links will be added to the list after the launch.

Star Wars Retro Collection 3.75-Inch Obi-Wan Kenobi (Wandering Jedi) Figure

Star Wars Retro Collection 3.75-Inch Darth Vader (The Dark Times) Figure

Star Wars Retro Collection 3.75-Inch Grand Inquisitor Figure

Star Wars Retro Collection 3.75-Inch NED-B Figure

Star Wars Retro Collection 3.75-Inch Fifth Brother Figure

Hasbro's Star Wars Retro Collection lineup is inspired by the original 3.75-inch Kenner action figures from the '70s. Each figure features multiple points of articulation and an accessory. As noted, Hasbro has been busy with Star Wars releases as of late. You can check out some recent headlines below.

Lucasfilm and Disney+ describe the Obi-Wan Kenobi series as follows: "During the reign of the Galactic Empire, former Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi embarks on a crucial mission. Kenobi must confront allies turned enemies and face the wrath of the Empire."

Starring Ewan McGregor, Moses Ingram, Rupert Friend, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Indira Varma, Sung Kang, Grant Feely as young Luke Skywalker, Vivien Lyra Blair as young Leia Organa, and Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader, new episodes of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi are streaming Wednesdays on Disney+.