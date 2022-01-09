Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Episode 2 Concept Art Has Tusken Bikers and More

The Book of Boba Fett has officially released two episodes on Disney+, and it’s been met with mostly positive reviews from critics and fans alike. Currently, the show is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 93% critics score and a 75% audience score. There’s a lot to love in the new show, especially for longtime fans of Star Wars. The latest episode features Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) living among the Tusken Raiders in the past while dealing with his new title in the present. In honor of “Chapter 2,” the official Twitter account for Star Wars shared some cool concept art today.

“Check out some of the official concept art from Chapter Two of #TheBookOfBobaFett. Art by @calzmann (1/4),” @StarWars tweeted. The posts also feature additional art by Anton Grandert. You can check out the thread below:

Check out some of the official concept art from Chapter Two of #TheBookOfBobaFett. Art by @calzmann (1/4) pic.twitter.com/fnv0lEQwIX — Star Wars (@starwars) January 9, 2022





The Book of Boba Fett is set to have five more episodes, and Morrison previously teased an exciting finale, which will hit Disney+ on February 9th. In a joint interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ming-Na Wen (Fennec Shand) stopped Morrison from revealing too much about “Chapter 7” ahead of its debut. “Yes, full of surprises. The Book of Boba ‘full of surprises’ series,” Morrison quipped. “Yeah, we’ve got some good stuff coming up. Ooh, wait till episode seven, wow!”

The Mandalorian spinoff follows Fett and Shand as they fight for control of Jabba the Hutt’s criminal empire on Tatooine. The show has already marked the live-action debut of a comic book fan-favorite and revealed a piece of Star Wars lore once lost to Legends. Morrison and Wen’s tease comes amid the rumored return of a Star Wars icon, but the actors aren’t giving anything away. However, in another interview with TVLine, the actors teased more exciting characters.

“Oh, yeah. We’re not allowed to mention too much about these incoming actors, but yeah, we look forward to it,” Morrison replied when asked if audiences should be on the watch for upcoming villains. “That’s just the beginning. There’s some colorful chaps coming in to upset the works and that’s a part of this wonderful series, too, the introduction of all these elements that come in all shapes and all kinds.”

New episodes of The Book of Boba Fett premiere Wednesdays on Disney+.

