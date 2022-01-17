Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett New Character Posters Feature Danny Trejo and More

Lucasfilm has released new characters posters for The Book of Boba Fett‘s third episode, “Chapter 3: The Streets of Mos Espa.” One of the posters features Danny Trejo, whose appearance excited Star Wars fans. The episode saw Jabba the Hutt’s twin cousins attempt another assassination on Boba Fett, sending fearsome Wookie bounty hunter Black Krrsantan to kill Fett in his sleep. Things didn’t go to plan, and the Wookie ended up Fett’s prisoner. The next day, the Hutts showed up at Boba Fett’s palace (formerly Jabba’s) to apologize and announce their departure from Tatooine. They offered Fett a parting gift to smooth things over, a rancor calf. Along with the calf came its keeper, played by Trejo.

It isn’t shocking to see Trejo in The Book of Boba Fett. He has a long history of working with the show’s creator, Robert Rodriguez (who also directed this episode), appearing in Rodriguez films ranging from Grindhouse to Spy Kids. Still, even The Book of Boba Fett star Temuera Morrison was caught off guard by Trejo’s appearance on the show’s set.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A gift for you.



Check out these new character posters from Chapter Three of #TheBookofBobaFett, now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/hnsUe2wTp9 — The Book of Boba Fett (@bobafett) January 17, 2022

“I didn’t know until the last minute, until Danny got there that day for filming,” Morrison said at The Book of Boba Fett‘s Television Critics Association winter press tour panel. He noted that he and Trejo “go way back, to the [1998] movie Six Days, Seven Nights.” He added, “Danny has got that great face, great texture, great voice… We had a great time together.”

The other posters feature three more characters who debut in the episode. One is the water monger Lortha Peel played by fan-favorite actor Stephen Root, best known for his roles in Office Space and the TV show News Radio. The other poster features two of the speeder punks Boba Fett hired off the streets, Yellowjackets star Sophie Thatcher as Drash and Jordan Bolger as Skad.

Morrison has teased that there are still some big surprises in the remainder of the season. “Yes, full of surprises,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “The Book of Boba ‘full of surprises’ series. Yeah, we’ve got some good stuff coming up. Ooh, wait till episode seven, wow!”

What do you think of the new The Book of Boba Fett character posters? Were you excited to see Danny Trejo appear? How do you feel about Boba Fett hiring those street kids? Let us know what you think about it in the comments section. The Book of Boba Fett debuts new episodes on Disney+ on Wednesdays.