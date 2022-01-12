Star Wars Fans Are Flipping Out Over Surprise Celebrity Appearance in the Book of Boba Fett

Star Wars fans love the surprise appearance of a fan-favorite actor in today’s episode of The Book of Boba Fett. SPOILERS follow for The Book of Boba Fett‘s third episode, “Chapter 3: The Streets of Mos Espa.” Today’s new episode of the latest Star Wars series on Disney+ sees Jabba the Hutt’s twin cousins making an assassination attempt on Boba Fett’s life. They send the fearsome Wookie bounty hunter Black Krrssantan to murder Boba Fett in his sleep. Things didn’t go as planned for the Wookie as Boba Fett’s growing crew of henchmen managed to stop Krrsantan and trap him in the pit that once housed Jabba the Hutt’s rancor.

The following day, the Hutts arrive at Boba Fett’s palace to apologize and call a truce. They tell Boba Fett they’re leaving Tatooine and offer him a gift to make up for the whole attempted assassination thing. That gift is a rancor calf, and with it comes a rancor trainer played by beloved actor Danny Trejo.

It shouldn’t be too surprising to see Trejo in The Book of Boba Fett. He’s appeared in many movies directed by the show’s creator, Robert Rodriguez (who also directed this episode), from Grindhouse to Spy Kids.

Still, fans were no less excited to see him. They’re sharing that excitement on social media. Keep reading to see a sample of what they’ve had to say. The Book of Boba Fett debuts new episodes Thursdays on Disney+.

