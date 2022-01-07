Boba Fett’s Temuera Morrison Teases Top-Secret Star Wars Surprise in Season Finale

Is there a Luke Skywalker or Grogu-sized surprise in store for the season finale of The Book of Boba Fett? The series premiere of The Mandalorian ended with the reveal of Grogu, the foundling formerly known as “Baby Yoda,” followed by the unspoiled arrival of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) in the Season 2 finale of the Star Wars spinoff. That season wrapped with yet another surprise: a post-credits sequence setting up Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand’s (Ming-Na Wen) return and rise to power in The Book of Boba Fett. According to Morrison and Wen, Boba Fett finishes with a must-see surprise in Episode 7:

In a joint interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Wen stopped her co-star from revealing too much about “Chapter 7” ahead of its February 9 premiere on Disney+.

“Yes, full of surprises. The Book of Boba ‘full of surprises’ series,” Morrison quipped. “Yeah, we’ve got some good stuff coming up. Ooh, wait till episode seven, wow!”

The Mandalorian spinoff, about Fett and Shand fighting for control of Jabba the Hutt’s criminal empire on Tatooine, has already marked the live-action debut of a comic book fan-favorite and revealed a piece of Star Wars lore once lost to Legends. Morrison and Wen’s tease comes amid the rumored return of a Star Wars icon to the galaxy far, far away, but the actors can only hint at what’s still to come in the weeks ahead.

Morrison echoed these comments in a separate interview with TV Insider when asked if Boba Fett might reveal characters or creatures on par with Grogu.

“Oh, yes. They bring in quite a few, some diverse characters,” Morrison teased. “And yes, our audience is going to get some wonderful surprises, and hopefully, they don’t steal the show from me (laughs).”

New episodes of The Book of Boba Fett premiere Wednesdays on Disney+.

