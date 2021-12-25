Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett New TV Spot Teases the Legend’s Arrival

With Star Wars fans counting the days until The Book of Boba Fett‘s debut, Disney+ released a new “Arrival” promo offering fans another glimpse at the new series. In the video, Boba Fett shows up to take control of the Star Wars galaxy’s underworld. He expresses his desire to rule with “respect,” while his partner, Fennec Shand, reminds him that fear is the better bet when things get tough. You can watch the video below. The new promo follows the previous release of the official trailer for the new Disney+ series, which the streaming service released online last month.

The Book of Boba Fett stars Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand. Together, they plan to claim the throne left vacant after Jabba the Hutt’s death in Return of the Jedi. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson are executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck are co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian co-producing.

According to the show’s synopsis, The Book of Boba Fett “finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.”

ComicBook.com spoke with Wen in June. The actress told us how The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett differ.

“Probably there will be some similarities,” Wen teased. “Tonally, you know, Mando is very much a loner except for his relationship with Grogu, so just the dynamic that there’s now a team of between Boba and Fennec. I think that already creates a different quality for the show. Yeah, that’s about all I can say.”

Rodriguez directed Boba Fett’s return in “Chapter 14: The Tragedy” of The Mandalorian. He’s teased in the past that The Book of Boba Fett will feature even more epic action with the iconic bounty hunter.

“I’ve got so much to tell you about that, but I’m out of time,” Rodriguez told The Nerdy Basement when asked about the new series. “Yeah, I can’t say anything about that, sworn to silence. I can say I’m working on it and I can tell you it’s gonna blow your mind. You saw him arrive in my episode of The Mandalorian, that was nothing. That was nothing. I can talk it up all I want because I know it’s gonna deliver, I know it’s gonna over-deliver.”

The Book of Boba Fett is one of several Star Wars shows headed to Disney+. The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and Obi-Wan Kenobi .

What do you think of the new TV spot for The Book of Boba Fett? Let us know in the comments. The Book of Boba Fett will premiere on Disney+ on December 29th.