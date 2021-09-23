Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Shows Off Series Wrap Gifts

Following recent reports that production on the Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series had officially wrapped production, actor Bonnie Piesse recently took to Instagram to show off wrap gifts she received from director Deborah Chow, which not only confirms those production-wrap reports but also gives a good look at what is seemingly the series’ logo. The logo itself looks a lot like the promotional image that Lucasfilm had previously shared with fans, but the logo on the wrap gift also adds an ominous twin sunset, honoring the two suns that shine on Tatooine, made famous by a shot of Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: A New Hope.

“When Deborah Chow sends you a wrap gift with some Obi-Wan swag! Counting my blessings!” Piesse shared on Instagram alongside a photo of herself sporting the gear.

The upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series was announced at the D23 Expo in 2019, just months before Lucasfilm debuted its first live-action TV series with The Mandalorian. Given the success of that first season, expectations were immensely high for the Obi-Wan series, only for behind-the-scenes creative shifts to cause delays in production, as well as the coronavirus pandemic halting progress on the project.

While fans know the time frame of the new series, as it unfolds between the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, the narrative of the series is yet to be revealed. When audiences first learned of “Ben” Kenobi in A New Hope, he was described as being an old hermit, confirming that the Jedi had taken up a life of solitude. Fans knew ahead of Piesse’s post that she would be involved in the project, having previously played Beru in two of the Star Wars prequels. Her involvement in those films was relatively minimal, so it’s unknown how large a role she has in this new Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

Similarly, Joel Edgerton has returned to the galaxy far, far away to play Owen Lars, having appeared in the prequels alongside Piesse. With Owen and Beru seemingly having no connection to the Rebel Alliance in the original movie, we doubt they’ll have much of an impact on the overall trajectory of Obi-Wan, though this new series could also come with surprising revelations about the Lars family.

Stay tuned for details on Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, which is expected to debut on Disney+ in 2022.

