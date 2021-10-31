Star Wars: Ahsoka Could Begin Filming With Rosario Dawson Sooner Than We Thought

It sounds like Rosario Dawson could be back picking her lightsabers back up as Ahsoka Tano in the Star Wars universe sooner than expected. Until now, fans have been under the impression that Dawson will begin filming for the upcoming Ahsoka series on Disney+ in early 2022. But comments by Marc Bernardin during an episode of the Fatman Beyond podcast suggest Dawson may be back to work on Star Wars in December. The filmmaker mentioned wanting to have Dawson appear in a short film he’s making in December, saying that she’d be in the area anyway since she’s filming Star Wars on Manhattan Beach.

That seems to suggest Dawson’s Star Wars return is rolling before fans expected. While the logical jump is to assume this is for Ahsoka, it is possible that Dawson could have signed on for another appearance in The Mandalorian, which began filming its third season this month.

The Ahsoka series takes place in the same post-Return of the Jedi era as The Mandalorian. Hayden Christensen will appear in the series as Ahsoka’s Jedi master, Anakin Skywalker. Rumors also suggest that Bo-Katan Kryze, Thrawn, and characters from will appear in the live-action series. “Ahsoka Tano is on the hunt for the evil Grand Admiral Thrawn in the hope it will help her locate the missing Ezra Bridger, the young Jedi that disappeared with Thrawn many years ago,” one reported synopsis reads.

Dawson debuted as Ahsoka in “Chapter 13: The Jedi” of The Mandalorian. After Bo-Katan pointed Din Djarin towards Ahsoka on his quest to find a Jedi, Ahsoka revealed Baby Yoda’s true name, Grogu, and, after enlisting Mando’s aid dealing with a local Imperial holdout, gave him the information he needed to take his next step.

That episode did include Ahsoka questioning the governor about Thrawn’s location. We also know that Ahsoka went searching for Ezra Bridger after the fall of the Empire. Producer Dave Filoni has hinted in the past that this may all tie into the Rebels‘ final scene, in which Ahsoka returns to the planet Lothal to meet with Sabine Wren, a Mandalorian warrior who was part of the Rebellion and close to Ezra.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to the Ahsoka series? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments section. The Mandalorian is streaming now on Disney+. The spinoff series The Book of Boba Fett will debut on December 29th on Disney+.