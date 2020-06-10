Star Wars: The Clone Wars Creator Shares Ahsoka Sketch Thanking Fans for Birthday Wishes

✖

Ever since he joined Lucasfilm for the Star Wars: The Clone Wars film back in 2008, Dave Filoni has been one of the studio's most beloved creators among fans, with his recent birthday seeing him earn a slew of well wishes, which he thanked fans for with a sketch of Ahsoka Tano. The filmmaker is known for making a number of compelling contributions to the franchise, arguably the most famous of which being Tano, though with reports emerging earlier this year that the Jedi was set to make her live-action debut in Season Two of The Mandalorian, some will surely see the sketch as a tease of things to come.

"Thank you for all the Birthday wishes," Filoni shared on Twitter. "As always, here is a drawing for all of you. May the Force be with you."

The sketch itself featured the quote, "In my life, when you find people who need your help, you help them, no matter what." Filoni also included links to ACLU.org and NAACP.org.

Despite the character now having a major following, her debut was initially more conflicted. At the time that fans met Ahsoka, it had only been three years since the conclusion of the prequel trilogy, a divisive series of films among the fandom. Additionally, her appearance was in an animated series that was geared more towards kids, making it more difficult for older fans to connect with her. Regardless of that initial trepidation, Filoni and the rest of his team proved just how compelling they could make the character, with her story getting more complex and compelling with each season.

It would make perfect sense for Ahsoka to finally make her live-action debut in a series like The Mandalorian, which Filoni is heavily involved with, but he's been with Lucasfilm long enough to know to never reveal things before the appropriate time.

"All those rumors! Over the years people have always asked me about that character and potential live-action possibilities," Filoni shared with Entertainment Weekly when directly asked about the character's live-action debut. "It's a real credit to the animation team and everybody that's been involved with her over the years to make a character that fans say, 'Hey, that would be great. We would want to see that.' And the debates that surround that. When we started in 2008 giving Anakin Skywalker a young Padawan wasn't at top of mind for a lot of people. It seemed a bit out of left field and risky. George [Lucas] always knew that it would work if we did it the right way. The great thing about the character is she's proved herself and earned her place among the Star Wars leads out there. So whatever the future holds, who knows? But for now, we'll get to see this ending of Clone Wars and see how that goes."

Season Two of The Mandalorian is set to debut on Disney+ in October.

