Star Wars: The Clone Wars Boss on Future Ahsoka Appearances

✖

It's a big year for Ahsoka Tano. The fan-favorite Jedi was front and center for the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars which just wrapped up earlier this week, and rumor points toward her appearing in live-action for the second season of The Mandalorian. So are there big plans for the character beyond that appearance? Could she return for something else down the line? According to her creator Dave Filoni there are a lot of roads that they could travel with the character but that they can't actively speak about specific plans. The Lucasfilm favorite got candid about his and the character's future in a new interview.

"I couldn’t speak to anything at this point," Filoni told Deadline. "I have a lot of ideas and I’m really fortunate that I’ve had the opportunity now to work in both animation and live action, so just getting that exposure is interesting. First for me there’s a story and then I have to decide what’s the best medium, and I think there are certain avenues open to me at this point."

Filoni continued, "Right now I’m really enjoying the collaboration I have with Jon Favreau on Mandalorian. We’re having a great time making that show, and you know, we’ll see. But first, before I decide where it’s going to go, I need to decide on a story I want to tell, and invest my time in, because it’s a lot. I mean, there’s a lot riding on everything Star Wars, especially for me personally, being here so long, I want to make sure I get it right. I’m learning, you know."

It was previously reported that actress Rosario Dawson had been cast in the role of Ahsoka for The Mandalorian, seemingly replacing voice actress Ashley Eckstein who has played the character since her debut. Dawson hasn't confirmed the news but seemed to imply there was truth to it, while Disney is also considering spin-offs of the popular Star Wars series for their streaming platform. Could one of those be an Ahsoka live-action series?

After news of Dawson's involvement was first reported, further details seemingly leaked that revealed her contract accounts for appearances in multiple series. Many speculated this might mean she would get her own series, but Lucasfilm hasn't even officially confirmed that Dawson will appear as the character, so it's pure speculation and conjecture to make such an assumption. That said, Filoni's quotes above reveal he has plenty of ideas for what could happen with the character but that we must exercise patience for now.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.