Star Wars: Ahsoka Series Rumored to Be in Development for Disney+

All signs point to Ahsoka Tano popping up in the second season of The Mandalorian and should some sources prove accurate, the character's on tap to get her own series. According to ace scooper @DanielRPK, the character — who will reportedly be played by Rosario Dawson in live-action later this fall — will get her own series after appearing in The Mandalorian. The news would fall in line with previous rumors suggesting Dawson's Star Wars contract was for more than just an appearance in the hit series from Jon Favreau and company. It would also fall in line with the reports of a female-led series from Russian Doll showrunner Leslye Headland, news confirmed earlier this month by Lucasfilm, as part of the May 4th celebrations.

Neither Lucasfilm or Dawson has confirmed that news, though the actor seemed to tease the role in an appearance on Instagram Live earlier this year.

Tano first appeared in animated form in Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Clone Wars as an apprentice of Anakin Skywalker. Shortly after the news of Dawson's casting service, Ashley Eckstein — the voice actor behind the character in animation — released a lengthy statement confirming she was not involved with a live-action form of the character.

"Last week, a rumor was released about Ahsoka Tano being in Season Two of The Mandalorian," Eckstein's statement reads. "I've read all of your questions and comments about this story and thank you for your patience as I've taken the much-needed time to sort through these questions. The truth is, I am not involved in The Mandalorian. I can't answer questions for something I have not been a part of. I am an actress and I have performed in all types of mediums; live-action film/television, theater, voice-over, hosting and it has been my dream for 14 years to continue to play Ahsoka Tano in all forms. I will continue to be grateful for opportunities to help create stories for Ahsoka Tano and I am always happy to see her legacy continued."

She added, "I am only one member of a tremendously talented team of people that it takes to bring Ahsoka Tano to life. The final decisions for Ahsoka are not mine to make and I cannot comment on something that I truly know nothing about."

The first season of The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+ while Season Two is expected to be released this October.

