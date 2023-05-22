Star Wars: Shatterpoint Adds Mace Windu, Nightsisters

Star Wars: Shatterpoint has announced two new Squad Packs, featuring Mace Windu and Mother Talzin of the Nightsisters. Today, Atomic Mass Games officially unveiled the "Witches of Dathomir" and "This Party's Over" squad packs for Star Wars: Shatterpoint , each of which features a complete squad of characters. "This Party's Over" features Mace Windu as a primary unit, Commander Ponds as a secondary unit, and a pair of ARF Troopers as supporting units. Meanwhile, the Witches of Dathomir features Mother Talzin as a primary unit, Savage Opress as a secondary unit, and two Nightsisters as a unit. Each Squad Pack can be used together in Star Wars: Shatterpoint or can be mixed and matched with other units to create a squad. Players form a team in Star Wars: Shatterpoint (called a Strike Team) by using two squads, each of which contains a primary unit, secondary unit, and supporting unit from the same Star Wars era.

A peerless Jedi Master leads republic forces from the front in our This Party’s Over Squad Pack for STAR WARS: Shatterpoint featuring Mace Windu, Commander Ponds, and two ARF Troopers.



Pre-order now: https://t.co/GN0WY1mnsb

"Where one sees failure, others see opportunity." – Mother Talzin, STAR WARS: The Clone Wars



Emerge from the shadows and challenge Jedi and Sith alike with the Witches of Dathomir Squad Pack, featuring Mother Talzin, her Nightsisters, and Savage Opress.





Star Wars: Shatterpoint is a brand new Star Wars miniature game focused on fast-paced action between a relatively small number of units. Players battle to win Struggles, usually by gaining control of certain objective points or wounding opponent's characters to build "momentum." The first player to win two Struggles wins the game, with new Struggle cards switching the active objective sometimes at random. Star Wars: Shatterpoint also uses a randomized activation Order deck to determine which units go on a given turn and many characters have multiple stances with a branching effect system that determines what effects and damage a character does with successful attacks.

Star Wars: Shatterpoint will be officially released in June, with the "Witches of Dathomir" and "This Party's Over" squad packs due for release in August. Each squad pack will cost $49.99