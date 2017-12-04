Star Wars: New ‘The Last Jedi’ Behind-the-Scenes Stills Show Off Ahch-To

Movie fans who make it a point to get to a screening at least 20 minutes ahead of time at select Cinemark, AMC and Regal locations will be treated to a behind-the-scenes featurette about the making of The Last Jedi. While you have to attend a screening to see the footage for yourself, you can check out some stills from the featurette that focus on writer/director Rian Johnson and stars Mark Hamill and Daisy Ridley below.

The featurette not only includes behind-the-scenes footage from the movie, but some new footage, including Luke positing to Rey, “You think I came to the most unfindable place in the galaxy to be disturbed?”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new 20-minute block of pre-show entertainment, called “Noovie,” debuted earlier this year and promises to include behind-the-scenes looks at a variety of Disney films, including The Last Jedi, Avengers: Infinity War and Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Noovie was previously called “The 2wenty,” signifying it was a 20-minute block of programming that showcases a variety of different movie and TV properties.

“We spent a lot of time looking for something we could trademark, get the URLs for and all the social-media handles. We really like this name,” National CineMedia CEO Andy England explained.

The program will also continue to include commercials for products and other properties, with the most exciting footage airing closer to the beginning of the program.

“We want to give people a reason to arrive earlier. We want to dial up the entertainment value,” England noted.

“There is no better showcase for our studio content than the big screen, and Noovie Backlot is a fresh way to give fans a fun and exclusive look at our slate of upcoming films,” Disney executive David Sieden noted.

It’s unclear at this time when the Noovie program will begin to include behind-the-scenes looks at other Disney properties, but we will make sure to keep you updated. This content isn’t slated for an HD release on any other platforms, as its an incentive for theater-goers to arrive early, so audiences will have to head to theaters to see the new program.

You can check out The Last Jedi when it hits theaters on December 15.

[H/T NCM]