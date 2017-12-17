‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Director on If SPOILER Could Return

Fans are still trying to process all of the ways that Star Wars: The Last Jedi has changed the franchise’s landscape. But when it comes to one character’s fate, things might not be as finalized as they seem.

Major spoilers for Star Wars: The Last Jedi below!

The Last Jedi saw Finn (John Boyega) getting a pretty epic rematch against Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie). As the pair dueled in the burning First Order ship, Finn ultimately knocked Phasma onto a platform, which ultimately collapsed and sent her into an inferno of flames.

While that death seems pretty much confirmed, The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson hinted that Phasma could return.

“Phasma is the Kenny from South Park of this series,” Johnson joked in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

One of Christie’s The Last Jedi castmates endorses this return as well, with Mark Hamill outlining how it could happen.

“I think she’s got to survive.” Hamill explained. “She falls through the flames and lands on a big pile of rubbish.”

But Hamill isn’t the only one with an idea of how to bring Phasma back from her fiery fate, as Christie apparently has a plan already in mind.

“Gwendoline has it all figured out how she wants to come back,” The Last Jedi costume designer Michael Kaplan revealed.

“No one’s ever really gone,” Hamill added, echoing one of his lines within the film.

Ironically, Johnson came face-to-face with Phasma’s mortality while writing The Last Jedi‘s initial script, when his timeline of events almost sealed the character’s death in The Force Awakens.

“When I was first writing, I got really excited because I’d written a line where she said, ‘I was stuck in that garbage thing for three weeks,’ and [Finn] gives her a look and says ‘What did you eat?’” Johnson revealed earlier this month. “Then I realized, no, [Starkiller Base] blew up. If she was in the garbage chute, that means she blew up with the planet.”

Even though a version of that appeared to happen in The Last Jedi, fans will have to wait and see if and when Phasma makes her return to the franchise.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in theaters now.