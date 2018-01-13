Star Wars: Rian Johnson Teases ‘Game of Thrones’ Star’s Scene Appearing on ‘The Last Jedi’ Deleted Scenes

Game of Thrones actor Ralph Ineson, who portrays Dagmer Cleftjaw in the fantasy action drama, was mostly axed from writer-director Rian Johnson’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi — but he’ll show up in the deleted scenes.

“His actual part was cut, it’ll be in the deleted scenes,” Johnson wrote on Twitter. “He’s in the finished movie for half a second, blink and you’ll miss him when [Finn and Rose] are caught at the tracker.”

Ineson is credited on IMDb as “Senior First Order Officer.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi has a tentative Blu-ray release date of March 27.

Johnson and The Last Jedi editor Bob Ducsay recently explained there was some “great stuff” cut from the final product, including a significant scene between John Boyega’s Finn, Kelly Marie Tran’s Rose and Benicio Del Toro’s DJ in their ill-fated mission aboard Snoke’s ship.

“There’s a whole extended sequence where Finn and Rose and DJ sneak through the Mega Destroyer… after they sneak in with DJ and they’re trying to find the tracker,” Johnson said. “There’s a whole extended sequence. It’s a full sequence of like stuff with them sneaking through this big office area of the Mega Destroyer and then having to fake out these Stormtroopers.”

Ducsay explained the sequence was cut “pretty early” because it made that section of the movie “completely lopsided.”

“But it’s good stuff. It’s really good stuff,” Ducsay said.

“I assume when you’ll see it you’ll enjoy it, because I mean, we all did,” he added. “It was cut early, and how you always know is like my staff, there’s a decent number of assistants and collaborators that work in the cutting room, and they were all complaining when we cut the sequence. And that’s how you know that it was something that people like.”

Johnson further revealed scenes not in the final cut to be included in the home release’s deleted scenes, including a moment early-on between Finn and Poe (Oscar Isaac) and part of Luke Skywalker’s (Mark Hamill) training of budding Jedi Rey (Daisy Ridley).

“God, there’s a bunch of really fun stuff,” Johnson said. “Yeah, anyway, we’ll talk more about them when the Blu-ray comes out, but I’m excited for folks to see them.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now playing.