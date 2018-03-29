‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Box Office Profits Determined

It’s well known that Star Wars: The Last Jedi became one of the most successful films at the box office last year. Even though the film is still playing in some theaters, it’s already been determined to be the most profitable film of 2017.

A new report from Deadline crunches the numbers and determined that the film’s cash-on-cash return ration sits at a very healthy 1.72, determining the film profited $417.5 million,

Though The Last Jedi failed to meet industry estimates, which is likely to blame on the divisive reaction from audiences after the film released in theaters, it was still a rousing success for Disney. It had the second highest opening box office ever, behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and is currently sitting pretty with a $1.3 billion gross.

Deadline’s report breaks down the movie’s various costs to determine just how much the movie profited, coming to the $417.5 million by determining the production, marketing, participations, and residuals costs.

The profit is down 46 percent from The Force Awakens‘ $780.1 million, but that was the first Star Wars movie in nearly two decades and any followup was not going to match that lucrative number.

Disney took the top two spots in the ‘Most Profitable’ list, with Beauty and the Beast ranking in $414.7 million in profits.

The Last Jedi just went on sale for DVD and Blu-ray yesterday, and it has already sold out on Amazon.

Despite the movie’s success, some fans have expressed anger over the film’s plot, including the storyline featuring Luke Skywalker. Actor Mark Hamill previously commented on being unsure about the film’s direction, though he has since gone on to clarify that he enjoyed the finished film and how it wrapped up his story.

“That should be between the screenwriter and the director and I regret saying that out loud.” Hamill said to Entertainment Tonight. “I said it before I saw the whole movie put together. It prejudices people in a way that’s unfair because people that are unhappy with the movie will cite that and say, ‘See? Hamill hated it too.’”

Writer and director Rian Johnson, who is tackling a brand new trilogy of films set beyond the Skywalker Saga, said that he’s not going to be impacted by the fan reaction to The Last Jedi.

“I feel like every Star Wars thing that ever gets made has a big, loud response because Star Wars fans are passionate and that’s what makes them awesome,” Johnson said to Fandango. “I don’t think it’s possible if you’re really telling a story you care about and having it come from your heart it’s just not possible to be intellectually processing what everyone else wants. Nor would it be a healthy thing, I don’t think that’s a good way to tell a story.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now available on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD.