The Mandalorian: Ahmed Best Shares His "Gratitude" After Exciting Star Wars Return

Ahmed Best has a long and complicated history with Star Wars. He made his debut in the franchise playing Jar Jar Binks in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace back in 1999 and reprised the role in a smaller capacity in the two films that followed. Over the years, Best has opened up about the emotional toll the fan backlash over Jar Jar had on him. However, the actor returned to Star Wars in 2020 as the host of Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge, playing Jedi Master Kelleran Beq. This week, he got the chance to play the Jedi once again in Star Wars: The Mandalorian. In honor of Kelleran Beq's epic return, Best took to Instagram today to express his gratitude to fans.

"Gratitude! Good to be back. There is so much to say and share. It's going to take a couple of days. But, for now, I'll just say thank you to all that have held me up and made me better. #stayready #jedi #keleranbeq #jeditemplechallenge #starwars #themandalorian #theprequels #jarjarbinks #thesaberedHAND," Best wrote. You can view the post below:

Will Ahmed Best Ever Play Jar Jar Binks Again?

Despite the Jar Jar Binks backlash, Best has said he'd be open to playing the Gungan again. "I would return as #jarjarbinks but it really depends on the story," the actor tweeted when a fan asked about a possible return back in 2020. Some fans thought he might pop up in Obi-Wan Kenobi last year, but it did not end up happening.

"Not as far as I know, no. I haven't been asked," Best shared with Jamie Stangroom's YouTube channel about being involved in the Ewan McGregor-led series. "I just don't know. To be completely honest I think Jar Jar is something Lucasfilm are trying to move away from, I'm not going to hold my breath for a Jar Jar cameo in Obi-Wan but you know, who knows."

While it's unlikely we'll be seeing more of Jar Jar, the latest episode of The Mandalorian left room for more Kelleran Beq flashbacks. The Jedi saved Grogu from the Jedi Temple when Order 66 went down, and there's a lot of time in Grogu's past to catch up on before the events of The Mandalorian.

