Will The Mandalorian Season 3 Bring Major Star Wars Redemption For Ahmed Best's Jar Jar Binks?

The Mandalorian Season 3 has fans celebrating Episode 4 like crazy – mainly due to one major sequence, that brought some long-awaited redemption for one Star Wars franchise actor.

(SPOILERS)

Ahmed Best was the actor who played Jar Jar Binks in the Star Wars Prequels – a role that earned him a fair amount of ire. However, in The Mandalorian Chapter 20: The Foundling, Ahmed Best makes a triumphant return to the Star Wars franchise as Jedi Kelleran Beq – the warrior who saved Grogu and helped him escape the Jedi Temple on Coruscant, during Order 66.

The flashback sequence of Grogu escaping Order 66 ended with Kelleran Beq taking a Naboo Cruiser and jumping into Hyperspace. A lot of Star Wars fans feel like the story isn't going to end there, and that a ship from Naboo wasn't just some random selection.

Star Wars Theory: Jar Jar Binks Will Appear In The Mandalorian Season 3

(Photo: Lucasfilm/Disney+)

The theory now going around the Star Wars fandom is that Kelleran Beq took that Naboo cruiser right back home to Naboo. With Ahmed Best playing Beq, and the Jedi possibly headed for Naboo, there's a clear opportunity for Star Wars to pull off a one-of-kind meeting, between Ahmed Best's Kelleran Beq and Ahmed Best's Jar Jar Binks!

In the current Star Wars canon, Jar Jar Binks returned to Naboo after the fall of The Republic in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Jar Jar was scorned and ostracized by his people, for his role in helping Palpatine seize control of the senate and the galaxy. Jar Jar remained an outcast throughout the Galactic Civil War and found renewed purpose in being a street performer that entertained children. That framework leaves plenty of room for a story of how Jar Jar did something heroic during the Reign of the Empire, hiding Grogu and/or Kelleran Beq on Naboo... until the two fugitives inevitably get caught by Imperial forces (which kickstarts the events of The Mandalorian Season 1).

The dark backstory of how much negative reaction to Jar Jar affected Ahmed Best is well known to Star Wars fans – so it's understandable why they are celebrating him in this new role. However, a lot of fans want to see Jar Jar get a moment of redemption right alongside the actor who played him – and literally doing just that would be a gift.

So file this theory under "hope it pans out."

The Mandalorian Season 3 is now streaming on Disney+.