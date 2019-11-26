Star Wars: The Mandalorian Chapter 3 Concept Art Released

Star Wars keeps on rolling with its first even live-action TV series The Mandalorian, and “Chapter 3: The Sin” seems to be the biggest fan-favorite episode, so far. As the first ever Star Wars project from a female director (Deobrah Chow), “The Sin” was a great hard-boiled Neo Noir western that saw the titular Mandalorian turn against the bounty hunter code, in order to save his quarry, “Baby Yoda” from an ominous fate. The episode ends in an epic “high noon” shootout, which culminates in an all-out assault from the entire Mandalorian clan.

Whether you saw episode 3 of The Mandalorian or not, the episode was so well done that it’s a delight to see how things played out from concept on the page to what we actually got onscreen. Scroll below to see the gallery of concept art for The Mandalorian Chapter 3!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Mandalorian Clan

The standout scenes of the episode involved the titular Mandalorian keeping company with the remnants of his clan. The scene introducing the “Heavy Artillery Mandalorian” was a definite standout.

Artwork: Brian Matyas for Lucasfilm

The Calvary Arrives

This is the sequence that has arguably cemented The Mandalorian on the pop-culture radar, and it’s exactly what longtime Star Wars fans have been waiting for in a live-action TV series. Oddly enough, in the artwork, it looks like the fight was between Mandalorians and droids…

Artwork: Christian Alzmann for Lucasfilm

Slide 3

Another action highlight of the episode was The Mandalorian taking on a squad of Stormtroopers, in order save Baby Yoda. The deadly homing missle darts were a definite highlight.

Artwork: Brian Matyas for Lucasfilm

The Armorer’s Forge

The mystery of “The Armorer” deepened in this episode, as we got to learn a bit more about Mandalorian culture.

Artwork: Nick Gindraux & Doug Chiang for Lucasfilm

The Armorer

This character is a pivotal one in The Mandalorian – even if she only shows up sporadically. The identity of The Armorer could be a major connective thread to other areas of the Star Wars franchise.

Artwork: Nick Gindraux for Lucasfilm

Jawa Tours

The Mandalorian had a pretty testy introduction to the Jawas and their form of “negotiation,” but now he’s making friends. A good egg goes a long way in a galaxy far, far, away.

Artwork: John Park & Doug Chiang for Lucasfilm

Fond Farewell

The Mandalorian Chapter 3 managed to even work in a small subplot about the rivalry between The Mandalorian and the Heavy Artillery Mandalorian. After they bond by kicking ass on the battlefield in the name of their people, the two share a fond farewell.

Artwork: John Park & Doug Chiang for Lucasfilm

Heavy Artillery Mandalorian

A new standout character in the series is no doubt the “Heavy Artillery Mandalorian.” He’s as edgy and badass as the main character (albeit with less heart), and he carries bigger guns. What’s not to like?

Artwork: Brian Matyas for Lucasfilm

Operation: Save Baby Yoda

The Mandalorian gets a serious change of heart the moment he decides to double-cross the Client and save Baby Yoda from the remnant faction of The Empire. In that moment, a new Star Wars hero is born!

Artwork: Erik Tiemens for Lucasfilm

Client Meeting

Werner Herzog has been killing it as the mysterious “Client.” Every scene between him and Pedro Pascal’s Mandalorian is pure gold.

Artwork: Nick Gindraux for Lucasfilm

*****

The Mandalorian streams new episodes every Friday on Disney+. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.