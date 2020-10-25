Star Wars: The Mandalorian Director Bryce Dallas Howard "Desperate" For Fans to See Season Two

✖

Bryce Dallas Howard is currently filming Jurassic World: Dominion, but that's not the only franchise the star is currently involved with. She also returned to Star Wars: The Mandalorian to direct an episode for the second season after helming an episode of season one. "I directed an episode on the second season of Mandalorian, so that’s already done. Which is wonderful, so I’m looking forward to that coming out later this year," Howard revealed over the summer. In a recent Instagram post, Howard teased that exciting things are coming in season two, which premieres on Friday.

"#FBF to a year ago before anyone knew about Baby Yoda ☺️ It was the most difficult secret in the world and we were all bursting! I feel just as giddy, eager, and desperate for everyone to see what we’ve been cooking up this season of #TheMandalorian; there’s so much to look forward to! Thank you @disneyplus, @lucasfilm, and most of all, @jonfavreau and @dave.filoni, our fearless leaders. Mark your calendars for October 30 — this is the Way 🌟," Howard wrote. You can view her post below:

In addition to Howard, Robert Rodriquez (Sin City, Alita: Battle Angel) has also been confirmed as a season two director. An Instagram post from cinematographer Baz Idoine seemingly suggests long-time Lucasfilm filmmaker Dave Filoni ended up directing the season finale. You can check out the post here.

Between exciting casting rumors and fan theories, Friday can't come fast enough. During a recent interview, executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni teased what fans can expect from the upcoming season.

"The new season is about introducing a larger story in the world," Favreau explained. "The stories become less isolated, yet each episode has its own flavor, and hopefully we’re bringing a lot more scope to the show." Adds Filoni, "Everything gets bigger, the stakes get higher, but also the personal story between the Child and the Mandalorian develops in a way I think people will enjoy."

Star Wars: The Mandalorian returns to Disney+ on October 30th.