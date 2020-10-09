Jurassic World: Dominion’s Bryce Dallas Howard Comments on Latest Coronavirus Shutdown

✖

Production on Jurassic World: Dominion halted yet again this week after "a few positive Coronavirus" tests surfaced from the set. "Woke up to the news we had a few positive Coronavirus tests on Jurassic World: Dominion," director Colin Trevorrow said in a tweet. "All tested negative shortly after, but due to our safety protocols we're going to pause for two weeks. Back soon." Trevorrow is not the only person involved to comment on the shutdown. The movie's star, Bryce Dallas Howard, took to Instagram yesterday to praise the decision.

"So grateful to @colin.trevorrow and the entire Jurassic family for prioritizing health and safety above all else. Looking forward to finishing this up strong — I’ve never been more excited for a movie in my life ❤️❤️❤️," Howard wrote. You can check out the post below:

Recently, Howard spoke with the New York Times about returning to work and explained how the latest Jurassic World set is basically acting as Hollywood's "guinea pigs" during these uncertain times. The actor also took to Instagram to share some of her thoughts.

"Going back to work I’m reminded that when people work together, pretty much anything is possible. The intersection of a global pandemic and a revolution has emphasized (in every industry) how flawed current systems are. Even more, it’s shown how as a collective we have an opportunity to transform the infrastructure of the entertainment industry in its entirety and for the better," Howard said.

"Though the changes on sets are a product of a COVID world, I and so many others believe many of the protocols will last far beyond the current visible crisis," she added. "Protocols around effective communication, collaborative decision-making, and consent and touch are examples of a system that above all prioritizes equity. We are rebuilding set dynamics and creating an environment in which all parties feel safe, heard, and supported. That’s a space we will strive for, pandemic or not. The only way for any of us to remain safe is having access to support and information and the power to speak up. It’s time that we all step into that power."

⁣

"While there are unforeseen challenges ahead (because who knows what else 2020 has in store for us), our Jurassic family is an adaptable group. I am so unbelievably fortunate to be able to go back to work with this group of guinea pigs," Howard concluded. You can read the full interview here.

For now, Jurassic World: Dominion is set to be released in theaters on June 10, 2020.