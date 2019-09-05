Entertainment Weekly’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian Cover Revealed

To celebrate the debut of the first live-action Star Wars series, Entertainment Weekly is honoring Star Wars: The Mandalorian by featuring the series on its Fall TV Preview issue with a cover that will be exclusive to Barnes & Noble. In addition to being featured on the cover, the issue dives deep into The Mandalorian‘s featuring interviews with members of the cast and crew to learn more about the exciting new series, what fans can expect from the story, and what makes the new series so fascinating. Check out the all-new cover for the magazine below and check out the series premiere of Star Wars: The Mandalorian on Disney+ on November 12th.

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first time fans saw the iconic Mandalorian armor was with the bounty hunter Boba Fett, who first debuted in The Star Wars Holiday Special in animated form and then in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in live action. Despite looking familiar to Boba Fett, the protagonist in The Mandalorian, played by Pedro Pascal, will be much different from the familiar bounty hunter.

“Ultimately he wants to do the right thing,” Pascal revealed to Entertainment Weekly. “But his duties could very much be in conflict with his destiny and doing the right thing has many faces. It can be a very windy road.”

Boba Fett didn’t earn much time in the spotlight, as he seemingly met his demise in 1983’s Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. A series of novels and comic books expanded on the character’s history, only for Star Wars: Attack of the Clones to depict the character’s origins, contradicting previous stories.

“Boba Fett is a clone, according to [Star Wars:] Attack of the Clones, and by asking [creator George Lucas], he would say Boba Fett is not Mandalorian, not born on Mandalore,” producer Dave Filoni pointed out. “He’s more of a person indoctrinated into it, into the way of life, and gets a hold of the armor.”

Producer Jon Favreau added, “Our guy is a Mandalorian, and we definitely explore the culture of the Mandalorian.”

Check out the series premiere of Star Wars: The Mandalorian on November 12th on Disney+.

Will you be grabbing a copy of the magazine? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!