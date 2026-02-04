New Star Wars: Maul-Shadow Lord Funko Pops are Now Available for Preorder

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord is going to premiere its first two episodes on Disney+ on April 6, 2026. The series will be exploring Maul’s activities following the events of Star Wars Rebels, focusing on his role as the Shadow Lord and his efforts to build a criminal empire in the galaxy’s underworld. For fans who have followed Maul’s journey from The Phantom Menace through The Clone Wars and Rebels, this series promises to fill in gaps about what he accomplished during this period. To celebrate the new entry in this long-running franchise, Funko has announced 5 new Funko Pops. Let’s see what’s exactly in the store for us.

What’s in The Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord Funko Pops Collection

The standard Maul figure (#828) at $14.99 depicts him in his distinctive red-and-black Zabrak tattoos that have made him one of Star Wars’ most recognizable villains. He’s shown wielding dual lightsabers, ready for combat. The sculpting captures his intimidating presence as a Sith Lord who refuses to fade into obscurity.

For collectors who enjoy rare variants, there’s an exclusive. The Maul with Robe #831 variant at $14.99 offers a unique take on the Shadow Lord, ideal if you seek retailer-specific rarity for your display, since this one is exclusively available on the official Funko site.

The collection also features Maul’s allies and enemies. Icarus (#830) at $14.99 represents a Zabrak warrior armed with his rotary blaster cannon, highlighting the heavy firepower available to Maul’s criminal organization. The figure’s design emphasizes the character’s imposing physical presence and martial capabilities.

Rook Kast (#829) returns as a fan-favorite Mandalorian warrior. Her figure features detailed Mandalorian armor with beskar-style plates and a sculpted jetpack. We have seen Rook Kast previously in The Clone Wars as a member of Maul’s Shadow Collective, so her being in the collection suggests her heavy involvement in the series and continuity with established storylines.

Target has secured an exclusive figure (#832) depicting a hooded Sith Inquisitor known as “The Crow.” This character features the yellow eyes characteristic of dark side Force users and carries a double-bladed spinning lightsaber similar to those used by other Inquisitors in Star Wars Rebels and other media. The Crow’s inclusion hints at connections between Maul’s operations and the broader Inquisitorius organization.

When and How to Pre-Order the Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord Funko Pops Collection

Preorders are currently open through multiple retailers, including Amazon and Funko, and Target exclusive coming soon. Retailers are offering free shipping on these pre-orders. According to standard practice, customers placing pre-orders won’t be charged until the items actually ship, which provides flexibility for those managing their collecting budgets. So, order right now since the stock will run out soon. The products will be released on 15 March, 2026.

For Star Wars collectors and Funko Pop enthusiasts, this release represents a chance to add characters from new Star Wars content to their collections ahead of the show’s premiere.