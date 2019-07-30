Star Wars: The Mandalorian Star Teases New Details About His Character

Over the course of multiple seasons of Breaking Bad, Giancarlo Esposito impressed fans with his performance of Gus Fring, a villain we loved to hate. Following the announcement that Esposito would be joining Star Wars: The Mandalorian, fans were thrilled to see him lend his skills to the franchise’s first live-action TV series. Fans got their first look at the series earlier this year at Star Wars Celebration, with the footage screened lacking any hints at Esposito’s character and with the actor himself absent from the panel. Esposito recently teased details about his role, with his allegiances all being a manner of perspective.

“In a way, you might call him an underworld character,” Esposito revealed to /Film. “You may also look at him as a savior, as someone who might bring back some order to the world after it’s all collapsed.”

These comments seem to fall in line with the overall tone of the series, as it’s set to explore the outskirts of the galaxy where a character that might appear to some as a villain could be viewed as a hero to others, and vice versa.

It was previously revealed that Taika Waititi would be directing an episode of The Mandalorian while also lending his vocal talents to bringing a droid to life. This called into question whether Esposito would be playing a humanoid character or potentially have a more otherworldly appearance. When discussing how some of his role was filmed in a space known as “The Volume,” which allows for motion-capture performances, Esposito played coy about addressing how his character will look in the finished series.

“It could suggest that,” Esposito admitted of the implication his character will feature heavy amounts of CGI. “We are working in The Volume. It’s a very specific atmosphere and quite fascinating to work in. I don’t want to spoil anything for you but that does suggest I might have a different persona. Who knows?”

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

Stay tuned for details on Star Wars: The Mandalorian, which premieres on November 12th on Disney+.

