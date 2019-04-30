Star Wars: The Mandalorian Star Details George Lucas’ Involvement in New Series

One of the most anticipated movies of the year is Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, as it will mark the final chapter of a narrative that launched more than 40 years ago. Some fans of the franchise are actually more excited for the debut of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, which marks the first live-action series in the saga. While creator George Lucas left Lucasfilm behind in 2012, the nature of the upcoming series is such that Jon Favreau, who developed the series, reportedly worked with Lucas to develop the series, marking a more direct involvement in a project that the series has seen in recent years.

“Well you know what’s cool about Mandalorian is you figure a guy who wrote it, who figured it out with George Lucas, would direct every episode,” star Giancarlo Esposito shared with Collider. “That would be all ego, right? He has amassed some incredible directors from different parts of the planet to give their take on an episode. I find that to be so phenomenal because then we have new and fresh ideas every single episode, coming into this show, that reflect the fans—because the directors are also fans. They’re from Australia, from England, from wherever you are, it reflects their take of their people on how they saw the original and how they’re going to do it as well.”

It’s unclear what the actor could mean by “figured it out with George Lucas,” but previous endeavors within the franchise have typically only featured filmmakers presenting ideas to Lucas without necessarily being a direct collaboration. It’s possible that Esposito was embellishing Lucas’ influence, though his comments do imply the creator had a fair share of influence on the endeavor.

This isn’t to say that the series will fully be attempting to recreate the original series of films, as having directors like Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Taika Waititi ensured all-new perspectives on the series.

“So you get new, fresh energy into a piece that is already energetic because of all the stuff that’s going on on the screen, because of all the technology that they’ve worked out,” the actor pointed out. “This is going to be a fantastic show.”

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian is set to premiere on Disney+ on November 12th.

