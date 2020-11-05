Star Wars: The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal Tells Dad Jokes in Honor of New Season

✖

The Mandalorian returned on Friday which means Star Wars fans finally have new content to look forward to every week. Season Two's first episode, "The Marshal," featured celebrity cameos, fun easter eggs, and more! However, it's not just the adventure of Mando and Baby Yoda we're happy to have back. New press videos and behind-the-scenes content featuring the show's cast is a definite plus, especially when it comes to Pedro Pascal. The man known for playing the show's titular character is a delight in the series as well as in real life. In fact, we can't help chuckle over a video of him telling Mandalorian-themed dad jokes.

"Pedro Pascal shares some #TheMandalorian dad jokes. Season 2 now streaming on @disneyplus," the official Instagram account for Star Wars posted earlier this week. You can check out the adorable video of Pascal telling some jokes in the post below:

In a recent interview with Variety, Pascal confirmed that he was actually on set more for the second season.

"For Season 2, Pascal says he was on the set far more, though he still sat out many of Mando’s stunts," Variety revealed. The site points out that "some actors would have walked away" from a role that was so constricting, siting how odd it would have been if Robert Downey Jr. only portrayed Iron Man while wearing the suit.

"If there were more than just a couple of pages of a one-on-one scene, I did feel uneasy about not, in some instances, being able to totally author that," Pascal explained about playing the role. "But it was so easy in such a sort of practical and unexciting way for it to be up to them. When you’re dealing with a franchise as large as this, you are such a passenger to however they’re going to carve it out. It’s just so specific. It’s 'Star Wars.'"

What are you hoping to see in this week's episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian? Tell us your hopes and theories in the comments!

Brand new episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian's second season debut on Disney+ on Fridays. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.