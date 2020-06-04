Star Wars: Pedro Pascal Rumored to Spend More Time in Costume for The Mandalorian Season 2

✖

A key component of The Mandalorian's Din Djarin is that we never see his face, which allowed various stunt performers to wear the iconic armor in Season One of the series, though a new rumor claims that actor Pedro Pascal will spend much more time in the ensemble in Season Two. Despite Pascal being billed as the star of the series and lending the character his vocal performance, various behind-the-scenes details about the shoot have revealed that a majority of the character's physical presence were portrayed by stunt performers Lateef Crowder and Brendan Wayne, with the notable exception being the sequence in which the character removed his helmet in the season finale.

Bespin Bulletin reports that their sources have claimed Pascal has been seen sporting the costume on set with more regularity during the production of Season Two. It's unclear why Pascal would be in the suit more often in the upcoming season, given how effectively all three performers collaborated to bring the character to life, with one theory being that there will be more scenes in which the character removes his helmet to reveal his identity. It's also possible, however, that Pascal merely wanted more opportunities to wholly embrace the character to create a more seamless on-screen presence for the bounty hunter.

The first season of the series became a major success with fans and critics, but with it being the first live-action Star Wars TV show, a lot was riding on its success in regards to what we could expect from future Disney+ originals. With those debut adventures confirming the effectiveness of the concept, reports about the second season could see a major advancement for the program.

While Lucasfilm hasn't confirmed all of the casting details, reports have claimed that Ahsoka Tano, Bo-Katan Wryze, and even Boba Fett will all appear in the new season. If true, these reports would result in the live-action debuts of Ahsoka and Bo-Katan, while an appearance from Boba would mark his first canonical adventure since he seemingly died in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

The coronavirus pandemic shut down a number of movie and TV productions earlier this year, though Disney execs have confirmed that principal photography had concluded on Season Two of the series and was still on track to debut this fall.

