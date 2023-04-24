Star Wars: Boba Fett Actor Claims He Was Supposed to Return in The Mandalorian but "Nobody Rang"

With The Mandalorian's Din Djarin becoming an integral component of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, many audiences wondered if Boba Fett would appear in Season 3 of The Mandalorian, and while the figure never ended up appearing, Boba Fett actor Temuera Morrison recently revealed that he was anticipating a return to the series. The actor didn't confirm the extent to which he was anticipating a return, as he appeared in multiple episodes of Season 2 of The Mandalorian, so it's unclear at what point in the development process it was teased that he would return before the series opted to avoid any appearance.

During an appearance at the SUPANOVA Comic Con & Gaming convention in Melbourne, Australia, per MSN, the actor admitted, "I was supposed to be in The Mandalorian Season 3 but nobody rang me. I was waiting for the phone call in New Zealand, waiting and wanting to give up."

Boba Fett appeared in the final moments of the Season 2 premiere of The Mandalorian, while going on to be an important part of Djarin's overall adventure in the season, and even earned a post-credits scene in the Season 2 finale for The Book of Boba Fett. While it wasn't much of a surprise that Djarin then appeared in The Book of Boba Fett, some fans were disappointed that he earned so much screen time on a mission that was totally detached from Boba Fett. Morrison similarly joked about those deviations from his character's story.

"Well that Mando guy stole a few chapters of my book," the actor shared. "It was painful watching him turn up with some black new lethal sword. And the way he turned up in my Book of Boba, he just destroyed everybody. I'm sure this guy is… ah… ruining my show. But I couldn't say anything. I'm not the writer, so I have to bear it I guess."

In the time since The Book of Boba Fett debuted, audiences have wondered if we could get more episodes of the adventure, given how well it set up a number of exciting storytelling opportunities. There are currently no announced plans for a Season 2 and The Mandalorian similarly hasn't been confirmed for a Season 4, though creator Jon Favreau has expressed his interest in such an opportunity. With a film from Dave Filoni set to bring together elements from The Mandalorian and Star Wars: Ahsoka, we won't be surprised if the project also brings Boba Fett into the fold.

Stay tuned for details on Boba Fett's future in the franchise.

Do you wish Boba Fett had appeared in Season 3? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!