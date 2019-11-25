Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Celebrates 40 Years of Magic With Brand New Special Look

The next movie in the Skywalker Saga will serve as the culmination of the entire franchise thus far, and fans will finally get to see how the battle between the Light and Dark sides of the Force turns out when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premieres in theaters in just a few weeks. This is the end of an era for fans who have followed along, whether they saw the original movie in theaters over 40 years ago or if they just joined the party. It’s hard not to look back on everything that’s happened and not get nostalgic, and Lucasfilm knows this fact.

To commemorate the occasion, a brand new “Special Look” clip for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has just been released, celebrating the release of the final film in the saga. Check it out in the video player above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new clip not only offers a lot of behind the scenes glimpses of the new movie — including the reveal that Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda will have a role in the new film after helping write music for Star Wars: The Force Awakens — but it also provides a look at the cultural impact the franchise has had over the last four decades.

The new video includes clips of Spaceballs, The Simpsons, Family Guy, The Muppets, Phineas & Ferb, speeches from U.S. Presidents Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama, and so much more.

Expectations are riding high for the storyline of this film, and anticipation for the release continues to mount with each passing day. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is shaping up to be a major cultural event, and filmmaker J.J. Abrams understands just how important it is. The director spoke about the challenge of not only wrapping up the sequel trilogy, but ending the Star Wars saga after nine films in the series.

“Endings are the thing that scare me the most,” Abrams admitted. “This is about bringing this thing to a close in a way that is emotional and meaningful and also satisfying in terms of actually answering [as many] questions as possible,” he explained. “So if years from now, someone’s watching these movies, all nine of them, they’re watching a story that is as cohesive as possible.”

We’ll get to see how it all wraps up when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premieres in theaters on December 20th.