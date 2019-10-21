Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Reveals When Tickets Go On Sale

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will get its final, full-length trailer on Monday night during ESPN’s airing of the New York Jets vs. New England Patriots game on Monday Night Football. We now also know that tickets will go on sale to the public on the same day, Monday, October 21st after the trailer airs during halftime, according to Fandango. “It’s the end of an era, and fans cannot wait to see the epic conclusion to the Skywalker saga that began more than four decades ago,” says Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis. “The Rise of Skywalker is truly among the biggest and most anticipated films ever, and we are beyond excited to see how this momentous chapter in Star Wars storytelling nears its end.”

JJ Abrams returns to direct Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the final installment of the sequel trilogy and the Skywalker Saga, following Rian Johnson’s work on Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Johnson’s film proved divisive because he chose not to take dangling plot threads from Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Abrams’s first Star Wars film, in their most obvious directions, including in regards to the mystery of Rey’s parents. Johnson has said that he’s okay with Abrams doing similar things with the story of The Last Jedi, and in fact, kind of hopes he does.

“I’ve had a couple of conversations with [Abrams] but I’ve actually really enjoyed sitting back waiting to get my popcorn opening day and see how the thing turns out. I cannot wait,” Johnson said at CinemaCon.”Like I said, I want to let go of all my expectations, I want to sit back, I want to be entertained. I want to be surprised. I want to be thrilled. I want him to do stuff that I wasn’t expecting him to do and just go along for the ride. For me, that’s why I go to the movies.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Carrie Fisher.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in theaters on December 20th. Other upcoming Star Wars projects include a new film trilogy from Game of Thrones creators DB Weiss and David Benioff, the new trilogy by The Last Jedi director Rian Johnsson, a film by Kevin Feige, the upcoming Disney+ TV series The Mandalorian, as well series focused on Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Cassian Andor.