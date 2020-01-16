Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s John Boyega Is Gearing Up For His Upcoming Netflix Role

John Boeyga is best known for playing Finn in the latest Star Wars trilogy, but now that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has hit theaters, it’s time for the actor to move on to his next project. We’ve loved the actor’s Star Wars social media posts ranging from “Boyega Wars” to a letter of love to Oscar Isaac, but based on his latest tweet, we’re going to guess that a lot of his social media presence will soon be about Rebel Ridge. The upcoming Netflix thriller will be helmed by director Jeremy Saulnier, who is best known for directing the 2015 thriller Green Room as well as Netflix’s 2018 thriller Hold the Dark. Boyega took to Twitter earlier this week to tease his upcoming training for the film:

Rebel Ridge training starting up soon and I’m still here like pic.twitter.com/DRAb02QK4D — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) January 13, 2020

“Rebel Ridge training starting up soon and I’m still here like,” Boyega wrote.

It’s no surprise to learn that Boyega is indulging in some snacks before his training begins, especially considering he’s talked about the struggle of giving up sugar in the past. In fact, he recently shared a sweet story about Carrie Fisher encouraging him to cheat while filming Star Wars: The Last Jedi:

“We were on set of Last Jedi and I was hungry as hell and Carrie had a can of Coke next to her and I was looking and it and she was like, ‘Why you looking at my can of Coke?’ I said, ‘I haven’t had sugar in the last three or four weeks and I’m like really, really craving it.’ And she said, ‘Go to my trailer. Sign a few figures,’ cause she was giving them out and then ‘get in my fridge.’ Kit-Kats, Snickers, Twix, and me and Billy, man, we went through the whole thing. Take it back to set like nothing happened.”

Rebel Ridge is described as “a high-velocity thriller that explores systemic American injustices through bone-breaking action sequences, suspense and dark humor.” Filmscience and Bonneville Pictures are co-producing the movie along with Saulnier, Anish Savjani, Neil Kopp, and Vincent Savinon with Macon Blair executing producing.

You can still catch Boyega on the big screen in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Currently, The Rise of Skywalker is up on Rotten Tomatoes with the second-worst critics score for a live-action Star Wars movie, earning a surprising 53%. However, the film is fairing better with moviegoers and currently has an 86% audience score. ComicBook.com’s own Patrick Cavanaugh called the movie “a mixed bag of delights and frustrations that largely succeeds” and gave it a 4 out of 5 rating.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters everywhere, and Rebel Ridge does not yet have a release date.