‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Reveals SPOILER is a Villain

Other than familiar faces like Han Solo, Chewbacca, and Lando Calrissian, many audiences were oblivious to the allegiances of the characters in Solo: A Star Wars Story. With the film now in theaters, fans are discovering that not everyone is who they thought they’d be, including more than a few double-crosses.

***WARNING: Spoilers below for Solo: A Star Wars Story***

Heading into the film, audiences were aware that Qi’ra, played by Emilia Clarke, was one of Han’s closest allies when they were orphans on Corellia. We also knew that there would be a passage in time that would depict the two reuniting, as Han owed villain Dryden Vos a massive payday while Qi’ra served as one of Dryden’s most trusted allies.

Qi’ra happily helped Han throughout the film, even when it came to killing Dryden so that Han and Chewbacca could safely escape. In one of the film’s final scenes, Qi’ra tells Han to leave Dryden’s lair and that she’ll catch up, only to reveal that she had planned to kill Dryden all along, as she had secretly been working for the rival gang Crimson Dawn, headed by Maul.

The character’s motivations throughout the film call much of her outlook into question, as it’s unclear how much of her actions were driven by her service to Maul or if she had to improvise in certain situations as to appease Han, Dryden, and Maul separately.

Throughout much of the film, Qi’ra played it coy with Han and refused to give details about her activities in their years apart. When audiences discovered she had a brand that solidified her connection to Dryden, many thought she had gone a darker route in her illegal activities, though it now appears that she may have committed truly heinous acts in service of Maul prior to her meeting Dryden.

Maul’s reveal in Solo is his first live-action appearance since Obi-Wan chopped him in half in The Phantom Menace, leading some audiences to believe Qi’ra served as a Sith apprentice. However, the events of the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels confirmed that he left his religion behind to form a crime syndicate with his brother Savage Opress, in addition to obtaining robotic legs.

Qi’ra wasn’t the only character to turn on Han, as Tobias Beckett also shared his selfish intentions that would betray his newfound ally, yet this decision cost him his life. It’s tough to determine whether Qi’ra was also acting selfishly to survive in a violent world or if she potentially has bigger plans in mind when it comes to nefarious activities in a galaxy far, far away.

