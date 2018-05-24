Star Wars: Chewbacca Actor Shares Cast Photo to Celebrate Solo Release Anniversary

✖

Disney and Lucasfilm's Han Solo origin story may not have gotten a fair shake in its production and release, but it still has a pretty loyal fanbase around the globe. This includes many of the actors that took part in bringing it to life, who continue to sing the film's praises to this day. For new Chewbacca actor Joonas Suotamo, Solo: A Star Wars Story holds a special place in his heart, and he's taking an opportunity to thank the fans who still support it three years later.

After Star Wars fans once again got "Solo 2" trending on Twitter, Suotamo took to the social media app to post a photo of the cast and thank those who are still cheering it on. Take a look!

I loved filming this movie with this incredible cast. Thank you to the fans who continue to express their love and support for SOLO! pic.twitter.com/5IXkMJ6wlj — Joonas Suotamo (@JoonasSuotamo) May 24, 2021

"I loved filming this movie with this incredible cast," Suotamo wrote. "Thank you to the fans who continue to express their love and support for SOLO!"

In most cases, it would seem like getting a sequel to a movie that posted below-average numbers at the box office a number of years later would be out of the question. But Star Wars operates differently than most other franchises. After all, we are getting a show all about Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi more than 15 years after he last played the character in Revenge of the Sith. It's hard to say never with Star Wars.

Most of the cast of Solo is still down to tell another story, it seems, which certainly helps a potential sequel's case. Earlier this year, actress Erin Kellyman talked about her hopes for the future of her character, Enfys Nest.

“Her backstory, I think was very interesting,” Kellyman told ComingSoon. “We kind of touched on it a little bit in Solo and [co-writer] Jon Kasdan and I had spoken about it as well, which was very helpful in me understanding the character a bit more. But yeah, I think it would be really cool to focus on Enfys Nest’s backstory, I think that’d be so cool. I would love to play her again, that’d be sick.”

