Star Wars: Han Hints at His Past With Qi’ra to Leia in New Comic

In the history of science fiction, few romantic relationships are as iconic as Han Solo and Leia Organa‘s, which caused complicated feelings among fans when Solo: A Star Wars Story introduced a new love interest for the pilot of the Millennium Falcon. While these relationships were separated by multiple years, the most recent issue of the Star Wars comic from Marvel sees Han bringing up his connection to Qi’ra during a heartfelt exchange with Leia.

In Solo, fans saw Han’s early life as a street criminal alongside Qi’ra, with the two planning to run away together to start a new life. When a gang gets in the way of those plans, Han never gives up on Qi’ra while she plunges further into the world of crime. Despite Han holding out hope that the two will rekindle their romance when they reunite, Qi’ra ultimately leaves Han behind as she pursues a life with the Crimson Dawn gang.

The current arc of the Star Wars comic takes place between the events of Star Wars: A New Hope and Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, with readers witnessing Han and Leia grow closer to one another. The events of the series have led Han, Leia, and Luke to an isolated planet that is cut off from the Rebel Alliance and the Galactic Empire, offering the trio a brief respite from their covert operations.

With little else to do but wait on the planet, Han reveals how he used to be a Stormtrooper, as audiences saw in Solo. He also briefly mentioned Qi’ra, but claimed “it was a big mistake,” seemingly confirming that the two never reunited after the events of the prequel film.

This isn’t the first time that the Star Wars comic has explored Han’s love life, with Star Wars #6 offering the surprising reveal that Han was actually married to bounty hunter Sana Starros. Not only were readers surprised to discover that Han had a secret relationship, but so was Leia, as Sana showed up right when it appeared Han and Leia were finally getting some alone time to explore their burgeoning romantic feelings for one another.

Issues later, Han revealed that the “marriage” was part of a plot to pull off a heist and that it wasn’t born out of an actual relationship. Han and Sana clearly had different interpretations of the reality of the situation.

