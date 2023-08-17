Star Wars: Watch Rosario Dawson React to Ahsoka Cosplay Tutortial

Ahsoka Tano was originally introduced in Star Wars: Clone Wars and became a staple in animation before joining the world of live-action in Star Wars: The Mandalorian. The character was originally voiced by Ashley Eckstein, and is now played by Rosario Dawson in live-action. This month, Dawson is returning to the role in her own Disney+ series, Ahsoka. Ahsoka is a Togruta, so there are a lot of factors when it comes to getting her look right. At conventions, you will often see cosplayers taking on the role, and Dawson recently reacted to a video made by cosplayer, CutiePieSensei.

"are you an angel @cutiepiesensei Experience the two-episode premiere of #Ahsoka, a Star Wars Original series, streaming August 23 on @disneyplus (Previously Recorded)," Star Wars captioned the video. Watch Dawson analyze and compliment the Ahsoka cosplay process in the video below:

Ashley Eckstein Encourages Fans To Watch Animated Shows Ahead of Ahsoka:

Ashley Eckstein originally voiced Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, and more animated projects. Previously, Dawson said Eckstein gave her her "blessing" when she took over the role, and the two actors met last year for the first time. During a recent interview with CinemaBlend, Eckstein revealed she's excited about the series, but she hopes fans will watch the animated shows first.

"I actually recommend to everyone who is excited about the upcoming Ahsoka series, I highly recommend that you take the time to watch Clone Wars, and watch Star Wars Rebels, and even Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi. Because if you don't, you're going to miss out on crucial, crucial backstory that you really need to know to fully enjoy the Ahsoka series, which is so exciting," Eckstein shared.

She added, "We're gonna get so many new and incredible stories, but without that backstory, and full understanding of who Ahsoka is and even who the other characters are, you're not going to have as rich or in-depth of an understanding and appreciation of what's going to happen in the series without the backstory, so I'm very grateful that Clone Wars and Rebels and Tales the Jedi are on Disney+. Any chance I get, I tell fans, 'Go and watch it and binge it before you watch the Ahsoka series. It's really gonna matter.'"

What Is Ahsoka About?

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, premiering in August on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.