Star Wars: The Big Plot Twists and Cameos We Might See In Ahsoka

Here are a few theories and predictions about the big surprises, plot twists, and cameos we will see in 'Star Wars: Ahsoka'

Star Wars: Ahsoka is set to premiere on Disney+, bringing fans one of the most pivotal chapters of this Star Wars TV Universe set in the New Republic Era. As such, Star Wars fans are expecting some big twists in the series. The synopsis for Star Wars: Ahsoka reads: "Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka will follow the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy," which is just vague enough to hide all kinds of unexpected turns.

Below you'll find a list of a few big surprises we predict we could see in Star Wars: Ahsoka – from the big franchise plot developments to all the familiar faces we could see pop up.

Time Travel

Yes. You read that right: time travel. Star Wars: Ahsoka will be picking up story threads from the ending of the Star Wars Rebels animated series, which saw Tano and an espionage group called the Spectres fighting the Empire and helping to pull isolated pockets of resistance into a full-fledged rebellion.

The final seasons of Rebels saw The Spectres young Force-sensitive padawan, Ezra Bridger access the "World Between Worlds," a plane within the Force that has doors and paths across all of time and space. Ezra used that mystical realm to save Ahsoka from her near-fatal duel with Darth Vader, and prevented Emperor Palpatine from gaining a foothold there.

The World Between Worlds has been a major dangling thread in Star Wars, like so many other elements of Rebels. If Ahsoka finally picks up that thread, then re-visiting the World Between World could open literal and figurative doors to unexplored regions of Star Wars: or key moments in the past.

Ashley Eckstein

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

Actress Ashley Eckstein was the first to portray Ahsoka Tano, voicing the character in the Star Wars: Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels animated series. There was some backlash when Rosario Dawson was cast as the live-action Ahsoka, since other Star Wars Animated stars got to make the jump to live-action (Katee Sackhoff's Bo-Katan Kryze).

Even though it's been reported that Eckstein went to the set of Ahsoka and met Rosairo Dawson, it's also been the company line that Eckstein didn't film anything for the show. But who is really buying that?

We already know from the casting of Hayden Christensen that Ahsoka's former master Anakin Skywalker will be appearing in the series. Whatever vision or flashback showing Anakin and/or Vader could also include a younger version of Ahsoka, played by Eckstein. Another possibility is that Eckstein shows up in an entirely different cameo role – which is a longstanding tradition within the Star Wars franchise.

Kanan Jarrus

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

In addition to Ashley Eckstein, one big notable omission from Ahsoka has been Kanan Jarrus, the Jedi that served with the Spectres. Kanan was voiced by Freddie Prinze Jr., but the actor has maintained that he's done with the character, as Kanan died on a mission with the Spectres before Rebels ended.

Star Wars Rebels fans are feeling much hype about Ahsoka bringing that series into live-action, and there are a lot of them who want to see Prinze actually play Kanan – even if it is only a brief scene in a flashback or vision. What a nice treat it will be if it turns out Freddie Prinze Jr. knew more than he was letting on.

Thrawn Rising

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

We know that Ahsoka's story will revolve around the search for not only Ezra Bridger, but also Grand Admiral Thrawn, who was last seen being trapped on his ship by Ezra's Force abilities and dragged out into the unknown regions of space.

While it hasn't been officially confirmed, a lot of Star Wars fan theory seems to think that Thrawn will be THE big bad of Dave Filoni's upcoming Star Wars event film set in the New Republic Era, which could bring together characters from The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka.

If that proves to be the case, then Ahsoka won't just feature Thrawn's return – it will also reveal what the maniacally-brilliant Imperial commander brought back with him, to make him Palpatine's successor and the true "Heir to the Empire" that Moff Gideon and other Imperial remnants were in awe of.

Crossover Cameos

(Photo: Lucasfilm Animation)

We already know that Ahsoka is going to have some fun crossover cameos by characters from other series and films – the question is how many of those we'll get – and if any characters from other mediums (comics, games, animation) will get surprise live-action adaptations.

Confirmed cameos in Ahsoka include Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker (Darth Vader?); Temuera Morrison as former Clone Trooper commander Captain Rex; David Tennant as droid lightsaber builder Huyang, and Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma.

Some possible other cameos include Katee Sackhoff's Bo-Katan Kryze (who was in Rebels); Din Djarin and Grogu from The Mandalorian, and of course, Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker.

Star Wars: Ahsoka will premiere its first two episodes on Disney+, starting on August 23rd.