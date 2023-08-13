Star Wars Fans Are Freaking Out About Anakin Being in the New Ahsoka Trailer

The newest live-action Star Wars series is heading to Disney+ this month, and fans could not be more excited. Ahsoka sees Rosario Dawson taking over the role of Ahsoka Tano, who was previously voiced by Ashley Eckstein in Star Wars: Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, and more animated projects. Ahsoka was introduced as the padawan of Anakin Skywalker, so his turn to the Dark Side had a huge effect on her. Ever since Ahsoka debuted in live-action on The Mandalorian, fans have been eager to see a flashback or reunion between her and Anakin. Last year, Hayden Christensen returned to the role in Obi-Wan Kenobi, and it was previously reported that he would be showing up in Ahsoka. A new teaser for the series was just released, and it featured new words spoken by Anakain.

"In this war, you face more than just droids. As your Master. It's my responsibility to prepare you. I won't always be there to look out for you. Don't be afraid. Trust your instincts. I know you can do this, Ahsoka," Anakin is heard saying in the trailer.

Naturally, fans of Clone Wars are extremely excited to see Christensen in Ahsoka. Currently, it's unknown how much he will be in the series or in what capacity, but there are plenty of theories floating around. Many fans assume he will come to Ahsoka as a Force Ghost while others are hoping for a Clone Wars-era flashback.

You can check out some of the tweets from excited Star Wars fans below...