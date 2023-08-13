Star Wars Fans Are Freaking Out About Anakin Being in the New Ahsoka Trailer
Clone Wars fans can't wait to see Hayden Christensen in Ahsoka.
The newest live-action Star Wars series is heading to Disney+ this month, and fans could not be more excited. Ahsoka sees Rosario Dawson taking over the role of Ahsoka Tano, who was previously voiced by Ashley Eckstein in Star Wars: Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, and more animated projects. Ahsoka was introduced as the padawan of Anakin Skywalker, so his turn to the Dark Side had a huge effect on her. Ever since Ahsoka debuted in live-action on The Mandalorian, fans have been eager to see a flashback or reunion between her and Anakin. Last year, Hayden Christensen returned to the role in Obi-Wan Kenobi, and it was previously reported that he would be showing up in Ahsoka. A new teaser for the series was just released, and it featured new words spoken by Anakain.
"In this war, you face more than just droids. As your Master. It's my responsibility to prepare you. I won't always be there to look out for you. Don't be afraid. Trust your instincts. I know you can do this, Ahsoka," Anakin is heard saying in the trailer.
Naturally, fans of Clone Wars are extremely excited to see Christensen in Ahsoka. Currently, it's unknown how much he will be in the series or in what capacity, but there are plenty of theories floating around. Many fans assume he will come to Ahsoka as a Force Ghost while others are hoping for a Clone Wars-era flashback.
You can check out some of the tweets from excited Star Wars fans below...
This Is Not A Drill
ANAKIN FINALLY TALKING TO AHSOKA IN LIVE ACTION!!! #Ahsoka pic.twitter.com/IaGReOsz31— 𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐞 ☾︎ 𝑆𝑇𝑊 🪐 💫 (@micha_kara) August 13, 2023
The Hype Is Real
That New #Ahsoka TV Spot with #Anakin is 🔥
Can’t wait! pic.twitter.com/8JxElw5HaB— Alex Vargas (@alexvental) August 13, 2023
A Beauitful Sound
I've finally got to hear Hayden Christensen ' s Anakin to say #Ahsoka name 😭🤧 pic.twitter.com/qHjDuhNvsX— Eli ✨🔍 (@Eli5Cullen) August 13, 2023
Put It In Our Eyeballs
OMG HAYDEN CHRISTENSEN SAID AHSOKA— RaFe 🍂 (@RaFe_Tano) August 13, 2023
ANAKIN FLASHBACKS/FORCE GHOST ANAKIN IS HAPPENING#Ahsoka #Anakin #HaydenChristensenpic.twitter.com/MS4r13SkEX
Emotions Are High
hearing new lines of hayden christensen as anakin skywalker talking to ahsoka making me sob pls my heart pic.twitter.com/RzKcB898vE— Shan 卌♡ (@ShanLFTV) August 13, 2023
Clone Wars Hive Rise
We’re finally getting a live action clone wars flashback with Anakin and Ahsoka! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZoxArVX9pF— Mushroomcloud 💭 (@Mushroomcloud16) August 13, 2023
Perfection
“I know you can do this, Ahsoka.” – Anakin 😭🙌 #Ahsoka 🤠 https://t.co/icGBPbifH5— Tracy Cannobbio (@Tcann13) August 13, 2023
Is It August 23rd Yet?
ANAKIN AND AHSOKA ARE REALLY COMING TO US IN LIVE ACTION IN 11 DAYS THIS IS NOT A DRILL WE ARE SO GETTING CLONE WARS FLASHBACKS WITH THEM #Ahsoka pic.twitter.com/uGd55DBCpS— sabrina 🦇 (@nightwaynes) August 13, 2023
Yeah He Did
“Ahsoka Tano. Anakin spoke highly of you.” pic.twitter.com/89pT2iSFDc— Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) August 12, 2023
In Conclusion, We Stan
“As your master it’s my responsibility to prepare you. Don’t be afraid. I know you can do this Ahsoka.”
- Anakin Skywalker pic.twitter.com/5QsQROz80q— BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) August 13, 2023