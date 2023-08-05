Ahsoka: Rosario Dawson Says Live-Action Version of Character Was Inspired by Gandalf

Ahsoka Tano was first introduced in Star Wars: Clone Wars and became a staple in Star Wars Rebels before joining the world of live-action in Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Fans of the franchise have seen many stages of Ahsoka's life and they're about to see her in her very own show, Star Wars: Ahsoka, which is heading to Disney+ later this month. The character was originally voiced by Ashley Eckstein and is now played by Rosario Dawson, who recently talked about portraying the older version of the character. In fact, she recently compared Ahsoka's newest chapter to Gandlaf from The Lord of the Rings.

"In the animation, you saw her go to the white, but what I loved is the idea that there was even another level to her," Dawson explained to Entertainment Weekly. "Dave [FIloni] and I talked a lot about Gandalf the Gray and Gandalf the White – talking about that transition and how she's someone very capable and excellent and looked up to as a leader, but she still has levels of development to go."

Will Ahsoka Be In Dave Filoni's Star Wars Movie?

Recently, it was announced that Ahsoka showrunner Dave Filoni will be directing his own Star Wars film, and many are assuming it will serve as the climax to The Mandalorian in addition to Ahsoka and The Book of Boba Bett. Before the SAG strike, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Rosario Dawson while she was promoting her new film, Haunted Mansion, and we asked if she knew anything about Filoni's film and whether or not she will be in it.

"No. I'm just so happy he got it," Dawson shared when asked if she knew about the project. "Honestly, my uncle is a comic book artist. That is not the average transition coming from animation and going into directing, and especially a film. For all the nerds, I think for the cons and stuff, this is just like, 'Ah!' kind of status. So, I'm just super stoked for him because it really could not happen to a better person. He's so talented and remarkable and awesome, and I love him. And I think what he learned in doing in animation, he's blowing out of the water in directing and live action. So, I'm, as a fan, excited to watch that movie, whether I'm in it or not."

She added, "And I hope I'm invited to set, regardless." You can watch Dawson talk about Filoni's project in the video above.

What Is Ahsoka About?

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, premiering August 23rd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.