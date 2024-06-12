The Acolyte Introduces a Whole New Version of Force Use to the Star Wars Universe

The Acolyte Episode 3 "Destiny" has shaken up the Star Wars Universe by introducing a whole new form Force use – one that is in opposition to the very idea that there is a "Force" at all.

(SPOILERS) The Acolyte Episode 3 is a major flashback episode, which goes back 16 years to show the horrible twist of fate that separated Osha and Mae (Amandla Stenberg) and destroyed their home. The story introduces the coven of witches that Osha and Mae were raised in – a coven led by Mother Anisya (Jodie Turner-Smith). Aniseya's belief system is built around the idea of the "Thread," which is the spiritual connector between people, and the higher power that determines one's fate. In Aniseya's view, the Jedi and their concept of the Force is misguided, as she believes the energy is no "force" to be manipulated on a whim; and that pulling on the Thread can change destinies.

That said, Mother Aniseya's mastery of the Thread through her magic reveals some pretty impressive Force-style abilities. She is able to use a Force-push technique that is strong enough to overpower multiple opponents. Aniseya also reaches out and takes possession of young Torbin's mind – a hold he was unable to break. It all suggests that even though Mother Aniseya's concept of the Thread is different from the Jedi/Sith concept of the Force, her access to the powers that energy offers is just as open and powerful.

However, most importantly: Episode 3 of The Acolyte revealed that Mother Aniseya's powers allowed her to create life, allowing her to birth Osha and Mae without a father. That story detail has major ramifications for the Star Wars Universe, as it posits that Anakin Skywalker was not the first child created through the Force.

There are now theories running wild about how The Acolyte showrunner Leslye Headland could be setting up a reveal that Palpatine and his Sith Lord master, Darth Plagueis, may have stolen the secret to manipulating midi-chlorians to create life from the likes of Mother Aniseya and her coven. If that's the case, then Mae and Osha would be two early examples of the deep well of Force potential such children were born with – the potential to shift the entire balance of the Force – or maybe, tweak the outcome of destiny along the Thread.

