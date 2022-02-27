The Book of Boba Fett Star Temuera Morrison Shares Behind-the-Scenes Workout Video After Being Called “Boba Fat”

Temuera Morrison first appeared in Star Wars back in 2002 when he played Jango Fett in Star Wars: Episode II- Attack of the Clones. While his character was killed by Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson) in the film, fans spent years campaigning for Morrison to return to the franchise as Boba Fett, a clone of Jango. Folks finally got their wish during the second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian when Morrison appeared on the series, and his exciting return led to the spin-off, The Book of Boba Fett. The show’s finale dropped on Disney+ earlier this month, and Morrison just took to Instagram to call out someone who referred to him as “Boba Fat.”

“Someone called me Boba Fat so I thought I’d do something about it 😂 Thanks my trainer and bro @jenkuosungoff,” Morrison captioned the post. You can check out his workout video below:

Currently, there’s no word on whether or not The Book of Boba Fett will be getting a second season, but the show’s stars have expressed hopes for a return. Earlier this month, Ming-Na Wen (Fennec Shand) tweeted about the “first season” coming to an end, which led people to think a second season had been greenlit, but she later clarified her statement.

“Everyone jumped to conclusions when I called it the first season. What else would I call it?!!” Wen tweeted. “To clarify, it doesn’t imply there’s a 2nd. But I’m keeping my fingers crossed! Enjoy all the chapters of [The Book of Boba Fett].”

As for Morrison, the actor has his own hopes about where the show can go. Decades after Mace Windu’s apparent demise in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, Morrison wants to put a bounty on the potentially still alive Mace Windu.

“I owe him big time for my dad. He’s done. He’s done,” Morrison told IMDB‘s On the Scene. “I’ve got my eye on him. He’s top of the list, in fact.” When Wen suggested “slow torture” at the hands of Master Assassin Fennec Shand, Morrison said, “Definitely, yes.”

In 2016, Jackson disputed Windu’s death when he told Entertainment Weekly he believed the Jedi survived the events of Revenge of the Sith. “Of course he is [alive]! Jedi can fall from amazing distances,” Jackson said. “And there’s a long history of one-handed Jedi. So why not?”

The Book of Boba Fett is now streaming on Disney+.