Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Star Hoping for a Second Season

No official plans have been revealed for Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett to become a long-running project, as it has often been described as a limited event series, though star Ming-Na Wen recently shared that she’s hoping the project gets a sophomore season. Interestingly, these comments followed a tweet the actor shared where she noted these past seven episodes were the “first season,” igniting speculation from fans that she knew a follow-up season was on the way. While she deleted the initial tweet, she noted that she does hope for the series’ return. The debut season of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett is now streaming on Disney+.

“Everyone jumped to conclusions when I called it the first season. What else would I call it?!!” Wen tweeted. “To clarify, it doesn’t imply there’s a 2nd. But I’m keeping my fingers crossed! Enjoy all the chapters of [The Book of Boba Fett].”

The Book of Boba Fett has been one of the most talked-about events of the year among Star Wars fans, but not all of the conversation has necessarily been positive.

Ever since his seeming demise in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, audiences have wondered about Fett’s fate, with this series arguably paying off decades of speculation about the character. Given how passionate of a following the character has earned with minimal screen time in the original trilogy, Book of Boba Fett had its work cut out for it when it came to paying off those expectations.

Depicted in both the original trilogy and in Season 2 of The Mandalorian as a ruthless and stoic figure, Book of Boba Fett showed off other sides of the bounty hunter, which even included some levity. This took some viewers by surprise, as they expected to see episode after episode of adventures cementing the character as the best bounty hunter in the galaxy far, far away. While some fans appreciated these complexities, others were disappointed by these elements.

When “The Book of Boba Fett” was first teased in the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, audiences didn’t initially know whether this would be its own series or if it would be the theme of Season 3. While his name was in the series’ title, another point of contention among fans was how much time was devoted to supporting characters as opposed to Fett being the focus. The excitement of seeing Ahsoka Tano, Luke Skywalker, Grogu, and the live-action debut of Cad Bane delighted fans, but with an entire episode focusing on Din Djarin, devout Fett fans grew frustrated that he wasn’t always the star of every scene.

Only days after the finale has been unveiled, Wen isn’t the only one curious about the fate of the series, as we’ll have to wait to see if we get a follow-up season or if the characters from The Book of Boba Fett will be integrated into other live-action series to keep their presences alive.

Stay tuned for details on the possible future of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett.

