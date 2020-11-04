The Mandalorian: Kevin Smith Shows Off His “Emotional Support” Baby Yoda

✖

Star Wars: The Mandalorian is back, which means Baby Yoda is back! The season two premiere happened on Friday and featured everything from celebrity cameos to fun easter eggs. The episode was met with positive reviews, and currently has a 94% critics score and 92% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. ComicBook.com's own Patrick Cavanaugh gave the premiere a 4 out of 5 and called it "just as compelling and creative as any entry from the debut season." You can read the full review here. With the return of Baby Yoda and company, many people have been showing off their merch on social media, including Kevin Smith. The director took to Instagram today to post a photo of his new "emotional support Jedi."

"SMod bless #thechild! Thank you, @sideshowcollectibles: my new emotional support Jedi arrived just in time! Congrats on yet another detailed masterpiece! But this is the Way with #sideshowcollectibles! I’ll be watching @cnn with my little friend all day, but after that? I’ve got a plastic pal with whom to watch @themandalorian," Smith wrote. You can check out his cute pic in the post below:

In a recent interview with Good Morning America, Pedro Pascal, who plays Mando, shared he was "taken aback" by the new season.

"I will say that reading the first episode of the second season, I was taken aback in a really good way at how impressive that the first episode read," Pascal shared. "And already with the evidence of the first season, knowing that they were able to achieve everything that they set out to, and seeing this incredibly ostentatious first episode with the story of an action sequence and the way that it read on the page and just that feeling that, ‘My gosh, they’re going to achieve this visual experience!’ Like, this isn’t just, ‘Let’s just describe it as best as we can and see what we end up achieving with it’ – it is undoubtedly going to be achieved, and I kind of couldn’t believe that, and I understood, ‘Oh, so this is how they keep it up with the second season; this is how they don’t disappoint.'"

Brand new episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian's second season debut on Disney+ on Fridays.