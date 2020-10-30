The Mandalorian Season 2 Is Already a Hit on Rotten Tomatoes

✖

Star Wars: The Mandalorian is back! The Disney+ series premiered its second season this morning and Star Wars fans are already invested in the latest adventures between Mando and Baby Yoda. "The Marshal" featured a lot of excitement, including celebrity cameos, the return of a huge Star Wars character, and some fun easter eggs. The new season is already up on Rotten Tomatoes, and it's a hit!

Currently, season two of The Mandalorian has a 95% critics score and a 90% audience score on the review site. Fans of the series have called it "great fun" and "just as good as the first season." As of now, only 22 critics have chimed in, so keep an eye out for more official reviews, including one from ComicBook.com.

During a recent interview, executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni teased what fans can expect from the second season.

"The new season is about introducing a larger story in the world," Favreau explained. "The stories become less isolated, yet each episode has its own flavor, and hopefully we’re bringing a lot more scope to the show." Adds Filoni, "Everything gets bigger, the stakes get higher, but also the personal story between the Child and the Mandalorian develops in a way I think people will enjoy."

Last month, Star Wars: The Mandalorian had a successful run at the Emmy Awards, winning seven out of the 15 awards it was nominated for. The Star Wars series won Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour), Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour), Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour), Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour), Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, and Outstanding Special Visual Effects. Another big win for the show was Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score). The award went to Ludwig Göransson who also won an Academy Award last year for scoring Black Panther (in fact, he's now one Tony away from the coveted EGOT).

What did you think of the season two premiere of Star Wars: The Mandalorian? Do you agree with the Rotten Tomatoes scores? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

Brand new episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian's second season debut on Disney+ on Fridays. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

