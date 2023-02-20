The Mandalorian Season 3 Go Home Teaser Released

After over two years away, The Mandalorian is set to return to Disney+ in just under two weeks. Picking up where Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin left off in The Book of Boba Fett, The Mandalorian Season 3 is set to feature the titular character's journey to Mandalore. This pilgrimage back to his home world is expected to be bumpy, as Mando will face consequences for removing his helmet, a move that broke Mandalorian code. His return to Mandalore will likely not be just punishment, however, as Mando wielding the Darksaber makes him the rightful ruler of the bounty hunters' home planet.

Ahead of his grand return, Disney+ has released the "go home" teaser trailer for The Mandalorian Season 3. The footage opens with Mando narration, as he notes that he's "going to Mandalore." Katee Sackhoff's Bo-Katan comes into frame, telling Mando that "there's nothing left," possibly hinting that Mandalore as a planet has been decimated. She then instructs him to "go home" as Grogu looks on concerned.

More flashbacks from the prequels era come into frame, as numerous Jedi wielding green lightsabers await a mystery character that is slicing through a door. This could be from Order 66, which would make that mystery character likely to be Anakin Skywalker. The footage concludes with Mando battling a shadowy figure.

You can watch the new teaser below...

Destination: Mandalore.



The new season of #TheMandalorian starts streaming March 1 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/qCRHallZ1R — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) February 20, 2023

Details beyond the return to Mandalore are being kept very close to the vest. Seasons 1 and 2 antagonist Moff Gideon has been absent from all marketing material, but actor Giancarlo Esposito has emphasized that his villain is coming back in a big way.

"You're going to get some Moff Gideon. I mean, I always want more Moff Gideon — I've got to be honest with you! But, you know, you're going to get a good amount of Moff Gideon," Esposito said last month. "You always want to see the phoenix rise from the ashes. Or, you want to see a nefarious villain rise from the ashes. And believe me, he will."

The Mandalorian Season 3 begins streaming on Disney+ on March 1st.