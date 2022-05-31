The Mandalorian: Pedro Pascal on Grogu's Evolving Powers, Din Djarin as a Father

✖

The Mandalorian had some of its biggest story developments take place in another Star Wars series. The Book of Boba Fett saw Grogu, known to many fans as Baby Yoda, choosing to follow his family and beskar armor rather than Luke Skywalker and the ways of the Jedi and the Force. Now, heading into the show's third season, Din Djarin and Grogu have both chosen each other as who they want to continue their journey with and protect each other. During a press event at Star Wars Celebration, The Mandalorian himself Pedro Pascal opened up about what is to come beyond the events of Boba Fett.

By the sound of it, Grogu's ability to use the Force and when to use it appropriately is going to be a major factor in the upcoming episodes and one which Din Djarin will be trying to handle with care. "That's the fascinating thing because we're also seeing Grogu develop his power more and more and more and to harness it in the right way," Pascal told ComicBook.com. "I think is the most important thing for any parent is to have their child exist in its biggest potential but it not to get out of hand, I would assume. That's an interesting challenge, the bond just gets deeper and deeper. What I love is that, 'Who is protecting who?' is gonna be the thing that starts to oscillate."

Grogu was introduced at the end of The Mandalorian's first episode. In the time since, the Child has revealed his ability to use the Force and his appetite. The former of those two traits has been used to protect Din Djarin and others from treacherous situations, putting on display how the 50-year-old Force wielder and the mask-wearing Mandalorian have both chosen to protect and rely on each other.

While the relationship between Din Djarin and Grogu is becoming stronger, the relationship between Din Djarin and other Star Wars characters might be torn apart. For example, Bo-Katan Kryze has expressed her desire to duel for the Darksaber which is currently in Din Djarin's possession. The Mandalorian writer Jon Favreau shared some insights on the subject. "Having those two characters weave together, I think, really caught people in an unexpected way," Favreau told ComicBook.com. "Two sets of Mandalorians that actually seem very different co-existing in the same world, so, now as we go into the next season, we start to really explore what that means and how those characters might see eye to eye or maybe not get along at all."

The Mandalorian Season 3 has been promised for a February 2023 premiere. Season 4 is already in development. Are you excited to see what's next? Share your thoughts in the comment section!