The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 3 Returns to a Pivotal Star Wars Prequels Location

Disney+ has finally released the third season of their hit Star Wars series The Mandalorian, and it's already on its third episode. The Mandalorian Season 3's third episode shows us what happens after Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) goes to Mandalore to redeem himself, but it also takes a segue to Coruscant, where the doctor from the first season, Dr. Pershing (Omid Abtahi), who wanted Grogu for nefarious scientific purposes was holding an intergalactic "Ted Talk" at a very familiar Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith location. During the episode, the Doctor is holding a conversation about cloning organs to prevent death at the Galaxies Opera House, which was previously seen in one of the Star Wars prequels.

You can check out the location from both pieces of live-action Star Wars media below.

#TheMandalorian Spoilers!

~

~

~

~

2005 the first time we seen the Galaxies Opera House, 18yrs later we see it again.. pic.twitter.com/YXXXmwtOiS — StarWarsOnly (@StarWars0nly) March 15, 2023

What is The Mandalorian Season 3 About?

Season 3 of The Mandalorian is described as follows, "The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together."

What Was The Last Star Wars Series to Hit Disney+?

Andor is the most recent Star Wars series to hit Disney+. Diego Luna returns as one of the most interesting characters in the Star Wars universe, Cassian Andor. Back in May, ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis got the chance to speak with Andor'sleading man during Star Wars Celebration, and he reveals that after watching Andor you won't believe that Rouge One: A Star Wars Story was possible.

"The only thing I can say is you're going to see where he was five years before Rogue One, and you're not going to believe Rogue One was possible," Luna told us. "That's the idea, to see a transformation and an awakening. I can't tell you how that will be represented, you'll have to wait until the 31st of August. But it is about that, and it's about how much we're all capable of changing and transforming, and that's the beauty of storytelling. Not many times you start knowing the end, here you know what happens. It's not about, like, 'Oh this happened!' No, no, it's how it happened that matters. It's about the little details and what's in between lines and every layer of the character. Even though we are on a very epic kind of show and a huge spy adventure show, we're going to have time for intimacy. You're going to go deep into the character and the people around him. It's going to be interesting, I think, and it's going to be dark and fun and different from what you see out there now."

The Mandalorian Season 3 is streaming exclusively on Disney+ now.

What do you think about the return to this Star Wars location? Are you enjoying The Mandalorian Season 3?Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!